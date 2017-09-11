This Mom’s Brutally Honest Pregnancy Photos Couldn’t Be More Perfect

One mom is shaking up everything you know about pregnancy with a camera, letter board and the occasional prop.

Maya Vorderstrasse said she “was so tired of seeing motherhood portrayed as perfect, flawless, and effortless on social media, because I never felt like it was like that for me,” she told Huffington Post.

Her solution was to document her pregnancy with honesty and humor on her Instagram page, and it couldn’t be more perfect.

#29weekspregnant and starving 🍟🍔 A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on May 18, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

“I embraced my chaotic life, and decided to share it with everyone in the hopes of helping other mothers realize that it’s OK to not have it all figured out,” she said.

The mother of a 1-year-old Zoey and now 2-week-old Hazel began posting these hilarious pregnancy updates once she hit 27 weeks, never hiding what she was feeling.

Bears. Beets. Bump. #37weekspregnant A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

“I just try to translate my symptoms into words, but in my brain everything comes together in a funny way, because I’d rather laugh at my own misery than cry about it,” she said.

Because her pregnancy posts were such a hit, Vorderstrasse is continuing her brutally honest snaps on Instagram, now addressing the reality of life with two little ones.

She plans to keep up this new-found passion project as long as she can.

“Soon I’ll have to deal with the terrible twos, and I can’t wait to see what those boards will look like!” the mother said.

To keep up with Vorderstrasse’s hilarious account of her growing family, follow her on Instagram.