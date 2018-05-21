Funniest Tweets From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

The Royal Wedding was a global event on Saturday, and it was the clear trend all day Saturday.

Internet celebrities are no strangers to the combined elation and terror of becoming a trending topic on Twitter. However, no one quite relates to the level of scrutiny and stardom that members of the Royal Family get. The members of the monarchy are in such a high stratosphere of fame that they took over all cable news coverage, online streaming platforms and even the majority of Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

No matter what they thought, those with their finger on the pulse spent Saturday admiring gowns, jewellery, and dissecting vows. The wedding spun off into countless memes and recurring jokes. It gave most of the world a few short glimpses of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in action, and from that they drew assumptions about their entire relationship.

As with anything that becomes such a huge phenomenon, the majority of posts about the royal wedding were banal and inconsequential. However, the gems rose to the top, and there were more than enough good jokes and insightful takes to make Twitter a goldmine on Saturday.

Here’s a look at some of Saturday’s best coverage from amateurs online.

Friends Gowns

One image from Friends became incredibly popular on the day of the royal wedding. From the episode “The One With All the Wedding Dresses,” it shows Monica, Rachel and Phoebe sitting side by side on a couch in elegant white wedding gowns. All three are eating snacks and drinking beer, and to a lot of royal admirers, that’s exactly how they felt this weekend.

Royal Wave

One of the first viral memes to emerge from the wedding day was a still shot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waving excitedly at something that was apparently just above them.

The good people of Twitter had no shortage of guesses as to what they were so excited about.

Reverend Michael Curry

Though the service was officiated by Reverend Justin Welby of the Church of England, Rev. Michael Curry was invited along from Chicago to speak as well. His impassioned speech on love electrified the crowd, and had a lot of black Americans chuckling about the combination of their culture with that of the British monarchy.

Childhood Photos

Throughout the day, old photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued to emerge. It helped admirers feel like a part of their special day, and like they knew something about the happy couple. It also provided fodder for some grade A memes.

Meghan Markle posing in front of the palace at age 15.. and marrying the prince 22 years later. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/fcBKt6owDs — mean plastic (@meanpIastic) May 19, 2018

Fanfare

The crowd on the scene in Windsor Town had its own sense of humor, and those watching closely made sure to showcase their best work online.

Yanny or Laurel

The “Yanny or Laurel” meme was still fresh on many minds leading into Saturday morning, and many took the opportunity to relate it to the Royal wedding in any way possible. Undoubtedly, these posts won’t make much sense years down the line when historians look back on the event, but for those there in the moment, it was joyful.

Celebrity Guests

Given that it was Markle and Prince Harry’s big day, they were spared much of the cruelty that people online typically demonstrate. Unfortunately, a lot of it was absorbed by their many high-profile celebrity guests.

Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, was in the pews for the wedding ceremony. People on Twitter had a field day with her facial expression as she watched the man she dated for over seven years say “I do” to someone else.

Davy claims that she and the prince are still on good terms, so the audience may have been projecting a bit, but either way she stole the show for some.

‘Suits’ Fans

Of course, many fans were watching to see their favorite Suits actress’s happy ending. The dedicated fandom found countless ways to tie the event to their show, and they also watched Markle’s co-stars closely, perhaps a bit too closely.