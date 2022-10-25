Funeral Home Left Abandoned for Years, and What It Looks Like Now Is Beyond Creepy

A recent viral video from a pair of urban explorers shows what an abandoned funeral home looks like, just in time for Halloween. The YouTuber Urbex Muse shared a video tour of the building, which was not cleaned out before the business shuttered. There was even a casket laid, with dying plants scattered around it.

The YouTuber, whose name is Gabby, and her boyfriend Sonny, filmed themselves walking through the eery funeral home in May. The full-length YouTube clip has over 32,000 views, but an excerpt has reached over 1 million views on TikTok. Gabby, 25, and Sonny, 26, did not reveal the location of the funeral home.

"We started our exploration by making our way through the funeral parlor and chapel where services for the deceased would be held," Gaby told JamPress, via the New York Post. The couple found seats still set facing forward to view the display casket. The casket had a "thick coating of dust" and the top was "slightly ajar enough just to peer inside," she also told KeedToKnow.Online.

The embalming room was also fully stocked. There were containers of hydrogen peroxide, bottles of lithol, makeup, eye caps, and clothing for the deceased. If that was not scary enough, there was also a bloodied bucket to catch precious bodily fluids and a dirty porcelain embalming table. Gaby and Sonny also found a small apartment above the funeral home, which they suspect was the home of the parlor's director.

Although this trip was spooky, Gaby said she was filled with "pure excitement" while filming the video. She was "quickly mesmerized by all the supplies left behind, in particular the embalming fluids and tools left in the embalming room," she said.

Urbex Muse's TikTok video isn't the only macabre one catching attention in the lead-up to Halloween this year. Librarian Rosie Grant went viral when she began posting videos of recipes she makes. All of these recipes come from tombstones. Grant has found tombstones across the country with recipes engraved into them. She has over 106,000 followers and has racked up over 4.5 million likes.

"When we're in mourning, food is very comforting to us," Grant recently told Today. "These recipes feel like a more tactile, all-senses-included way to remember someone rather than only using your memory. But when you're eating grandma's special cake or cookie or whatever it is, you feel a little bit more connected to her."