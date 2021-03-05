Fruit Loops Pizza Is Dividing the Internet

The debate about pineapple on pizza is taking a backseat amid the latest food-themed discussion taking place on social media. Twitter users have been divided amid a fierce debate regarding a more bizarre topping on the beloved Italian dish: Fruit Loops. Fruit Loops pizza has been taking social media by storm, for better or for worse, ever since a Iowa restaurant added the dish to its menu.

The new pizza, a breakfast spin on the typical dish, was added to the menu at Fong's Pizza in Des Moines, Iowa, where it is officially listed as "Loopy Fruits Pizza" on their menu. According to Today, the pizza boasts a sweet cream cheese sauce base that is topped with mozzarella and a layer of Fruit Loops. The pizza is topped off with a drizzle of Greek yogurt and condensed milk. The pizza is now a permanent item on the menu, sparking plenty of reactions on social media.

We know how Iowans feel about their breakfast pizza, but have you considered Froot Loops on pizza? Well, now's the time to consider it, as the Forest Ave. location in Des Moines of Fong's Pizza has added it to their menu. https://t.co/oCWfy3VhSb pic.twitter.com/PepQHm06M2 — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) February 26, 2021

After the Des Moines Register first reported on the unique pizza last week, strong reactions poured in. Some people support the spin on the traditional dish, while others think it should banished altogether and "we must unite to fight this common foe." Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions for Loopy Fruits Pizza.