Fruit Loops Pizza Is Dividing the Internet
The debate about pineapple on pizza is taking a backseat amid the latest food-themed discussion taking place on social media. Twitter users have been divided amid a fierce debate regarding a more bizarre topping on the beloved Italian dish: Fruit Loops. Fruit Loops pizza has been taking social media by storm, for better or for worse, ever since a Iowa restaurant added the dish to its menu.
The new pizza, a breakfast spin on the typical dish, was added to the menu at Fong's Pizza in Des Moines, Iowa, where it is officially listed as "Loopy Fruits Pizza" on their menu. According to Today, the pizza boasts a sweet cream cheese sauce base that is topped with mozzarella and a layer of Fruit Loops. The pizza is topped off with a drizzle of Greek yogurt and condensed milk. The pizza is now a permanent item on the menu, sparking plenty of reactions on social media.
We know how Iowans feel about their breakfast pizza, but have you considered Froot Loops on pizza? Well, now's the time to consider it, as the Forest Ave. location in Des Moines of Fong's Pizza has added it to their menu. https://t.co/oCWfy3VhSb pic.twitter.com/PepQHm06M2— Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) February 26, 2021
After the Des Moines Register first reported on the unique pizza last week, strong reactions poured in. Some people support the spin on the traditional dish, while others think it should banished altogether and "we must unite to fight this common foe." Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions for Loopy Fruits Pizza.
i take back everything i ever said about pineapple on pizza
we must unite to fight this common foe https://t.co/ra9vZcaPTa— Olivia🦇Crowley / VTuber (Debut: April 4th) (@OliviaCrowleyEN) February 27, 2021
The dessert-style dish is now a permanent feature on the Fong's Pizza menu. It is listed alongside other breakfast items including steak and eggs, bacon popper, and vegetarian breakfast pizzas. According to Gwen Page, the co-founder of Fong's Pizza, Loopy Fruits Pizza was added to the menu amid an effort to expand into breakfast.prevnext
I caught the Fruit Loops on a pizza discussion. If it's on a regular pepperoni, cheese, and sauce pizza, that's disgusting! However, that sounds like a great idea for a dessert pizza! #thenine @FOX2News— Patrick Julian (@steelblades81) March 2, 2021
"We wanted to provide an option that we thought would be fun for children because of the suburban market," Page told Today. "But also we love doing things that are just off-the-wall. Like what can we do to give people that truly unique experience? That’s what we strive for at Fong's.prevnext
Please do not disrespect the word pizza like this. https://t.co/adain4tBbw— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) February 27, 2021
Page said the pizza is the restaurant's "funny little quirky way" of "spreading kindness. You look at this pizza and it’s a rainbow. It should bring a smile to your face, even in the form of, 'Wow, that’s crazy, I gotta try that' or 'Wow, those guys are crazy! I can’t believe they’re doing that.'"prevnext
The ingredients don't really sound like they'd mesh well, but I'd try Fruit Loops pizza if I could. https://t.co/V12igOuE42— Nazzir (@Kurgan_Nazzir) March 2, 2021
Page said she understands the heated debate taking place on social media in response to the unique dish, acknowledging that "it's one of those things where a lot of people are just going to say 'Absolutely not, no way,' and then there's going to be nothing we can do to get those folks to try it." She said that she is "pretty impressed with the good portion of folks who are like 'Oh, let's go check it out.' Life is for living. Go have that unique experience!"prevnext
People fight over who has the better pizza; new york or chicago. A new challenger rises and it's named Iowa.— U L T R A - T R E N (@TrenUltra) March 3, 2021
While the Loopy Fruits Pizza is not the restaurant's most popular item, Page said "it's just a reminder to folks to be silly, live life, and have fun, because that’s really what this pizza is all about: having fun."prevnext
That's DISGUSTING! I can understand Apple Jacks or Honey Nut Cheerios, but Froot Loops on pizza is so gross, it makes a pizza with anchovies and pineapples on the pie sound delicious in comparison!— The Tizzaster (@irishidiot87) March 3, 2021
Loopy Fruits Pizza is one of many unique pizzas Fong's has on the menu. The restaurant also offers Crab Rangoon pizza. That dish has become a favorite and was even featured on Food Network's Best Thing I Ever Ate. Their General Tso's Pizza, meanwhile, was featured on Man v. Food.prevnext
Oh, Iowa. It's gonna be okay. Just back away slowly from the "breakfast pizza." We're here for you.— Tom (@Elder_Cincy_Guy) February 26, 2021
Page told the Des Moines Register that "making pizzas that are outside the box has always been a staple of Fong's. Now we're trying things out for breakfast pizzas."prev