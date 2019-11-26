‘Frozen 2’ Screening Evacuated After Fight Erupts Involving Teenagers With Machetes

A Frozen 2 screening at a Birmingham Star City cinema in England was evacuated after almost 100 teenagers armed with machetes stormed the theater and sparked a “major disorder” that left several responding officers injured. According to the Independent, the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 23 as families with young children flocked to the theater to view the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2013 film.

“Dozens of officers were sent to the complex after a 999 call just after 5.30pm reporting a group of youths with machetes,” a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said in a statement. “Two machetes were seized during the trouble, which saw pockets of fighting and seven police officers left with minor injuries as they dealt with the crowds in and around the cinema.”

According to one eyewitness, the incident began as people were queued up to watch the film, with the brawl initially beginning as a “group of girls on one girl” before it quickly “escalated,” spreading “into the cinema rooms.”

Described as a “very hostile response,” police arrived at the scene drew and Tasers in an effort to calm the brawl, with one moviegoer, Rachael Allison, telling reporters that they were ordered to “leave the cinema.”

“The police told everyone to leave the cinema as they held Taser guns in their hands and started to bring in guard dogs,” Allison said. “I spoke to a policeman who told me it is unclear whether the kids had weapons and also stated when kids fight they bring their group of friends.”

Along with two machetes being recovered, a knife was also recovered, and several officers were left with minor injuries, including facial injuries.

At this time, a total of five teenagers have been arrested in connection to the brawl, including a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, and a 19-year-old man who were held on suspicion of assaulting police officers. A 14-year-old boy was arrested for obstructing police.

“This was a major outbreak of trouble which left families who were just trying to enjoy a night out at the cinema understandably frightened. We worked quickly to move the crowds on, but were met with a very hostile response and officers had to draw Tasers to restore order,” Supt Ian Green, from Birmingham police, said. “Thankfully, the injuries to our officers were very minor. We’ve also recovered two machetes and a knife, and it’s clear that some of those who went to Star City last night were intent on causing trouble.”