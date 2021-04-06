Frito-Lay Speaks out After 6-Year-Old Boy Finds Bullet in Hot Cheetos

✖

A young boy in Elmo, Montana claims that he found a bullet in a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos this weekend, and social media is in an uproar. Representatives from the Frito-Lay company have responded in a public statement published by TMZ. It reads: "This situation is highly unusual and troubling, and we have already taken steps to investigate and attempt to identify the root cause."

Frito-Lay is under scrutiny as Buford "Bow" Horn Weasel's story goes viral. He claims that he bought a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos on Saturday at a local convenience store and that his 6-year-old son opened it up on Sunday. The boy allegedly found a bullet at the bottom of the bag, crusted with Cheeto dust and slightly dented. Weasel has doubled down on the story as doubters emerge online, and he is demanding answers from the food manufacturer.

So far, Frito-Lay's only other statements on this matter come from screenshots posted by Weasel himself, and those are reportedly unconfirmed. In one, he sent a photo of the bullet to the official Frito-Lay Facebook account. They responded: "Buford, we take these matters very seriously. We would like to talk with you directly. Please call [blocked phone number] and ask for a specialist so we can get all the facts. If you still have the bag, please have it near you so we can uncover more details. Thanks!"

According to Weasel, he also sent a similar message to Frito-Lay via email. He now says that he has been in contact with the company, including a specialist of some kind. They are reportedly sending a testing kit to him to verify his story. Weasel said that he does not care about being compensated personally, but he wants to make sure the company accepts accountability and does not make this mistake again.

Of course, Weasel's story was all the more interesting to social media users because it follows closely on the heels of the "Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp" fiasco. For those that aren't aware, TV producer Jensen Karp tweeted in late March photos that seemed to show a shrimp and other detritus found in his bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. When the company's official Twitter account began to respond, things got intense.

While all of Twitter seemed to be waiting for an update on Karp's story, some of his past lovers went viral for disparaging him, further complicating the story. Since then, there have been few updates on Karp's efforts to have his cereal tested for authenticity. Hopefully, the testing process goes more smoothly for Weasel.