Former Substitute Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sex Assault Charges

A former substitute teacher in Ohio has pleaded guilty to having sexual relationships with students.

On Tuesday, March 13, Madeline Marx, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery involving a minor, the Montgomery County prosecutor’s office announced, according to Fox 28. Marx had been indicted on Nov. 16 on two counts of sexual battery. Her attorney had planned to have her plead not guilty by reason of insanity, but after a mental evaluation, a judge found that she was competent to stand trial.

In November, Marx, a substitute teacher for Kettering and Oakwood schools in Ohio, was pulled from the class she was teaching at Kettering Fairmont High School after allegations that she had sexual contact with two students.

Marx, who was 23 at the time, was accused of having sexual contact with two 11th grade students on two separate occasions, as well as “sending several nude pictures via Snapchat and Instagram” to one of the teens, according to the statement of facts in an arrest warrant released by Kettering Police.

The allegations had been reported to Kettering Fairmont High School by a male student the morning of Marx’s arrest and an investigation quickly launched.

“Immediately, the administration began to investigate and also called Kettering police, who very quickly brought in a detective,” Kettering City Schools Superintendent Scott Inskeep told the Dayton Daily News. “We have a full-time resource officer at the high school also, and they began their investigation.”

The arrest warrant stated that one male student had a sexual encounter with Marx in the parking lot of a Big Lots store in July 2017, when the student was 16. A second male student, who was also 16 at the time of his encounter with Marx, alleged that he had intercourse with Marx in September of 2017 in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Marx will be sentenced on April 19. She faces up to 36 months for each count against her and must register as a Tier III Sex Offender.