Former President George H.W. Bush Waiting for ‘Green Light’ to Leave Hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush is reportedly ready to leave the hospital as soon as he is given the okay.

After being hospitalized for more than a week, the 41st POTUS is assuring Americans that he has “not taken up residence” at the Houston hospital he was admitted to late last month and is eagerly awaiting the “green light” to leave.

Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here. https://t.co/VkWHmxzI6c — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 3, 2018

“Quite moved by this announcement by [Methodist Hospital]. The atrium is beautiful, “Bush wrote, referring to Houston Methodist Hospital naming a new atrium after Bush and his late wife. “But recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here,” the former president continued in the tweet.

The 41st POTUS was admitted to a Houston area hospital on Sunday, April 22, just one day after his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, was laid to rest. According to Bush’s post-White House spokesman Jim McGrath, the former president’s hospitalization was the result of a blood infection.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood,” McGrath said at the time. “He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

Days later, on April 25, McGrath released a statement from Bush’s office that Bush was moved from intensive care at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room where he is expected to cover.

“President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, and is expected to continue his recovery there for several more days,” the release read. “He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress.”

The former president passed on his gratitude for all those who have expressed their kind thoughts since he fell ill. He also shared a cheerful reference to the NBA Playoffs.

“President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital,” the statement added.

After being moved to the intensive care unit, the former president broke his social media silence to thank the people involved in the funeral of his wife.