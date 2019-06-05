Former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith Found Dead With Gunshot Wound, Being Investigated as a Possible Murder

Police are investigating a possible murder after former Arkansas state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home earlier this week. She was 57.

Collins-Smith’s death was confirmed by former press secretary Ken Yang, who told KATV that the late state senator had been discovered dead in her Pocahontas home on Tuesday, June 4 with a gunshot wound.

Yang added that Collins-Smith’s neighbors had reported hearing gunshots “a day or two before” her body was discovered partially decomposed and wrapped in a blanket.

The Spring River Chronicle Facebook page also is reporting the death, according to the Arkansas Times.

“Law-enforcement in Randolph County has confirmed that former Senator Linda Collins-Smith was found dead in her home In Pocahontas around 7:15 PM of an apparent gunshot wound,” a post on the page reads. “Currently there are several Randolph County deputies, the coroner and Arkansas Game and Fish officers on site with their dogs according to a witness at the scene.”

Although authorities would not confirm that Collins-Smith was the victim, they did confirm that they were investigating a suspicious death in Randolph County.

At this time, authorities do not believe the public to be in danger.

After news of her death broke on Tuesday, political figures and groups took to social media to express their sadness and send their condolences to the late former senator.

“Today, we learned of the untimely death of former Senator Linda Collins-Smith,” the Arkansas GOP wrote. “She was a passionate voice for her people and a close member of our Republican family. We are praying for her loved ones during this difficult time.”

“To so many of us, Senator Linda Collins-Smith was more than just a colleague. She was a friend and warm person,” the Democratic Party of Arkansas tweeted. “We are stunned and saddened to hear of her death. Please join us in prayer as we remember her family and her loved ones. #arpx”

According to her website, Collins-Smith served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2010 to 2012, representing Randolph and Sharp counties. During her first term in the Arkansas House in 2011, she switched from the Democratic party to the Republican party, KAIT reports., and was voted into the Senate in 2014 representing District 19. She was defeated in the primary on May 22, 2018.