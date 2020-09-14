Former Adult Film Star Zoe Parker Reportedly Dead at 24

✖

Former adult film star Zoe Parker has dies at the age of 24, according to recent reports. The news of Parker's death first turned up in the description of a GoFundMe page that was started to raise money for funeral costs. At this time, no cause of death has been reported.

"We are sad to report that Zoe Parker passed away in her sleep on September 12th at around 2 am," the GoFundMe organizer, Parker's fiancé Jay Campbell, wrote. "She was only 24 years old." Campbell added, "After leaving the adult industry, Zoe Parker moved back home to Texas to be near her family to start a new life. She had started doing great and recently announced her engagement and by all accounts seemed truly happy for the first time in her life. This fund is to help cover her funeral expenses. Any little bit helps."

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Zoe Parker. We're sending our strength and love to her family, loved ones, and fans. If you'd like to donate to her funeral expenses https://t.co/be3sF61alb — Adult Performers Guild (@APAGunion) September 13, 2020

According to the Daily Star, Parker had recently left the adult film industry. She first started her professional career in 2014, and exited in 2019. A source who had spoken with Parker the night before she died spoke out and expressed shock over the news. "I spoke to Zoe Parker just last night. I still can't even believe she's gone. It doesn't even seem possible. She was so happy with her new life back in Texas."

The source went on to say, "As you can imagine, her fiancé is utterly devastated. Zoe loved him so much." When announcing her engagement, the Daily Star notes that Parker referred to Campbell as "the true love of her life, her saviour, her everything." At this time, the GoFundMe has raised $400 toward a goal of $5,000.

RIP Zoe Parker God bless and may the Angels guide you home! Sleep well princess — The Unapologetic Educated Black Man (@Deuce_Salamida) September 14, 2020

Parker's death has had many fans and peers mourning, with fellow adult film star Mia Malkova tweeting, "RIP sweet girl, you will be missed." Pineapple Support — a support network for the adult industry that provides "mental health care and advice to performers across the globe" — also commented on Parker's death. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to all Zoe’s family, friends and loved ones," the group wrote.