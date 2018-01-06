Someone in Florida Won the $450 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

The $450 million Mega Millions jackpot had a winner last night with the winning ticket sold in Port Richey, Florida. And naturally, Twitter is on the edge of its seat waiting for someone to come forward and claim the prize.

The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, Mega Ball 10, and Megaplier 3. A 7-Eleven in Port Richey confirmed they’d sold a ticket with those numbers, though the lucky contestant hasn’t been announced yet.

CHECK YOUR TICKETS – one Florida ticket was the sole winner of last night’s 4th largest #MEGAMILLIONS jackpot in history! pic.twitter.com/scw5npO1iJ — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) January 6, 2018

The prize is the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions lottery.

As of Saturday morning, it appears that the ticket hadn’t yet been turned in. Various local newscasters and lottery officials were on social media urging people to check their tickets for the winning numbers and reminding them of the procedure for cashing in.

The jackpot winner has 180 days to claim 💰 or 60 days for the one-time lump-sum cash payment ($281.2 mil) #megamillions #florida #portrichey — Lauren St. Germain (@LaurenWFTS) January 6, 2018

Though everyone knows the impossible odds of winning the lottery, it doesn’t stop players from voicing their disappointment when their numbers aren’t drawn.

When someone wins the #MegaMillions jackpot and it isn’t you. pic.twitter.com/UJjyuZtNO4 — Kaley Belakovich (@KaleyBelakovich) January 6, 2018

Just because this game has a winner doesn’t mean the lottery fervor will go away. Tonight is the drawing for the Powerball jackpot, which is up to $570 million.