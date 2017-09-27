Florida Mom Tries to Run Over Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Confessed to Their Affair

A Florida woman is under investigation after allegedly trying to run over her daughter’s boyfriend with her car after he revealed their long-term affair.

On September 20, the Palm Beach Gardens police were called to a home where they allegedly found Kathleen Davis chasing her daughter’s boyfriend through the front yard in her Mercedes SUV, PEOPLE reports.

Davis was detained by the officers. When the police arrived, the boyfriend quickly confessed to having a sexual relationship with Davis while he was dating her daughter, the arrest records show.

When the boyfriend revealed the affair to the cops, Davis was allegedly “irate,” as this was what damaged her relationship with her daughter.

While the cops were taking Davis into custody, she allegedly said, “I wanted to run him over.”

The 58-year-old also said she wanted him to “die.”

The boyfriend said that the incident began when he was at home and heard a loud “banging” coming from outside. After going outside, the boyfriend saw Davis allegedly throwing eggs at his house and car.

The boyfriend told police that he asked Davis to stop, and she did. Davis allegedly then got into her car and started driving at him.

According to his statements to the police, the boyfriend said that Davis nearly hit him with her car multiple times and that he feared for his life.

Davis was charged with aggravated assault. It is not clear at this time whether she has entered a plea or if she has retained an attorney.

She has posted $3,000 bond for her release.