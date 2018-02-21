Timeline of the Deadly Florida School Shooting

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida after pulling the fire alarm at the school, causing students to exit their classrooms in large numbers.

CNN reports that Cruz killed at least 17 people, adults and children included, and wounded 14 others. The teen reportedly concealed himself in the crowd to exit the building and was later arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Around 2:30 p.m. ET

Cruz arrived on campus wearing a gas mask and carrying smoke grenades. The New York Times reports that he was also in possession of an AR-15 rifle, which he had legally purchased, according to authorities. It is unclear whether the teen used the smoke grenades.

Before 3 p.m. ET

The school had already had a fire drill that day, so students were confused when the alarm went off again, just before dismissal. Around 3,000 students and faculty began streaming into the hallways, and Cruz began shooting.

Students immediately began fleeing the school, while others ran back inside classrooms, closets and bathrooms to take cover. Authorities believe Cruz killed three people before entering the school and 12 inside the building. Two victims were taken to the hospital and later died, the Broward County Sheriff’s office said in a press release.

2:53 p.m. ET

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an active shooter at the school. Deputies arrived to see hundreds of students fleeing the building, with Cruz allegedly mixed in with the group leaving the campus. The FBI also responded to the shooting.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here’s what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

3:15 p.m. ET

Responding authorities encouraged students and staff to remain barricaded inside the school until police reached them. Several students posted tweets and videos from inside the building, showing students hiding under desks and chairs as screams filled the hallways.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aidan Minoff (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

3:40 p.m. ET

Police eventually began clearing buildings one by one, with students exiting in a line with their hands up while others ran from the school with their backpacks over their heads.

Throughout the chaos, parents stood outside the building, waiting to see whether their children would emerge. Buses took students to a nearby hotel where they were able to reunite with their families.

Around 4:15 p.m. ET

Authorities found Cruz about an hour after he left the school and took him into custody “without incident.” He was identified using school security videos. Cruz was taken to a hospital to be treated for labored breathing and was later released.

Wednesday evening

School officials announced that the school will remain closed for the rest of the week. Authorities briefed the media on the shooting and law enforcement searched Cruz’s home and a second, undisclosed location.

“It’s catastrophic,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. “There really are no words.”

The FBI has also set up a website for citizens to share information related to the shooting.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Cruz is expected to make his first court appearance in Broward County on Thursday.

President Donald Trump will address the nation at 11 a.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michele Eve Sandberg