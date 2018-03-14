New 911 Calls Reveal Parkland Students Begging for Help

A new batch of 911 calls from the Parkland shooting have been released and they reveal harrowing pleas of students begging for help.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department previously released 911 calls to their office, and now the Coral Springs Police Department has released calls sent to theirs.

“There are people here, they’re all bleeding,” a student is heard whispering to a dispatcher in one call. “They’re going to die.”

“Honey, I’m really sorry that you’re going through this, but I’m here with you,” the 911 operator replies to the frightened girl. “Stay quiet.”

The Miami Herald reports that many of the newly released calls indicate that the majority of the callers knew that the shooter was in Building 12, despite police and sheriff’s deputies initially saying they were not sure where he was.

“I’m in a classroom The lights are off,” a teacher told a 911 operator in another call. “The door is locked. But a student was shot. It went through the door.”

The teacher reported that a student had been shot, telling the dispatcher, “He’s twitching. There’s blood all over.”

As has been widely reported, on Valentine’s Day, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and opened fire, killing 17 students and teachers. Cruz is currently awaiting trial. It has been reported that he prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

In the previously released 911 calls, TMZ reported that on at least one of them a student told the operator that the school was “being shot up.”

“Shot, shot, shot … Mom. God,” a student texted to his mother who also called 911, the Sun Sentinel reports. Another call featured a mother who was nervous and worried after hearing from her child that there was a shooter on campus.

In yet another call, the 911 operator can be heard instructing a man who is with the mother of a student to tell the teen to not “make any noise” and “keep the phone line open.” The operator also suggests that the students be told to “put their phones on silent” and “stay out of sight.”

Eventually, the man tells the 911 operator that the student on the phone advised her mother that police are on campus and were securing the premises.

It was recently revealed that Cruz took an Uber to commit the third largest school mass shooting in American history, and the driver who picked him up finally shared with reporters what he said to her.

“I saw him with a backpack which I thought was a guitar case,” the unidentified driver told reporters. “He told me, ‘I am going to my music class.’”

She later explained that when she heard the news of the shooting she was shocked. “I saw the news and I thought, ‘Oh, I just left someone over there.’ But I never knew it was the guy in my car,” she said.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the driver continued to work and even dropped off a passenger at a funeral for one of the victims.

“I made an Uber and I went to a funeral and I started to cry,” she explained. “I don’t know. I feel involved with all this tragedy.”