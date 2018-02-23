Florida School Shooting: Bullets Flew for Four Minutes as Armed Deputy Waited Outside

During last week’s school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, a gunman killed 17 students and teachers during a shooting rampage that lasted about six minutes. For four of those minutes, armed deputy Scot Peterson stood outside the building and did not enter.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel revealed the school resource officer’s actions at a press conference Thursday. Peterson was suspended and immediately resigned. The sheriff had determined Peterson’s behavior after watching surveillance video and speaking to Peterson and witnesses.

Israel explained that when the shooting began, Peterson rushed to Building 12, where most of the gunfire took place. Instead of going inside, he took a position on the west side of the building.

“I think he remained outside for upwards of four minutes,” Israel said, via CNN, adding that the shooting lasted six minutes.

“I’m devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words,” the sheriff said. “These families lost their children. We lost coaches. I’ve been to the funerals, I’ve been to the homes. … I’ve been to the vigils. It’s just — there are no words.”

When asked what Peterson should have done, Israel responded, “Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Donald Trump called Peterson a “coward.”

“When it came time to get in there and do something, he didn’t have the courage or something happened. But he certainly did a poor job. There’s no question about that,” Trump said, via USA Today. “That’s a case where somebody was outside, they’re trained, they didn’t act properly or under pressure or they were a coward. It was a real shock to the police department.”

Photo Credit: CNN