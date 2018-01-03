Florida Man Allegedly Beat Stepson to Death Over Cookie

A Florida man allegedly beat his stepson to death for sneaking out of bed to get a cookie.

Jack Junior Montgomery, 31, allegedly beat his 6-year-old stepson to death and forced the boy’s siblings to lie in bed with the boy’s body, CBS News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an arrest warrant for Montgomery, authorities wrote that the 31-year-old and his four children were staying in an extended stay hotel room in Sheffnar, Florida when the incident occurred around midnight on Dec. 30. A woman staying in the room next to Montgomery told a hotel manager that she had an adult male yelling to “beat the kid” and “push the kid over here.” On officer reported to the hotel, but Montgomery alleged that he had been listening to loud music and opened the door to show the officer the children in bed.

Just before 11 a.m., Montgomery called 911 and said that his stepson wouldn’t wake. Medics discovered the 6-year-old dead at the scene. A medical examiner later determined that the child was beaten to death.

Montgomery’s other children told police that Montgomery had repeatedly punched the boy in the face and picked him up by one leg and threw him into a shelf. They also claimed that Montgomery had encouraged them to punch and kick the 6-year-old.

Montgomery was arrested and charged with felony first degree murder and three counts of aggravated child abuse.