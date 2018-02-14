‘Too Many’ Shots to Count in Shooting at Florida High School

An eyewitness at the scene of the reported high school shooting in Parkland, Florida says that there were “too many” gunshots to count.

The eyewitness spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos as the scene unfolded, stating that there were “too many” gunshots to count, and adding gunshots sounded “more like a pistol or a shotgun.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@gstephanopoulos asks eyewitness to Florida high school shooting how many shots he heard: “Too many to count.” https://t.co/Luvyuv8GaA pic.twitter.com/fmUs4YP0lR — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

The shooting broke out at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday afternoon just before dismissal. Students and staff heard gunfire and the school quickly went on lockdown, with police, SWAT teams, the FBI and the ATF filed into the school to try and control the situation as well as evacuate students.

It is being reported that at least 20 people are injured, though the extent of their injuries remains unknown. The shooter, has been apprehended as of 4:18 p.m. ET.

Broward County Sheriff’s Department reported via Twitter there are at least 14 victims, who have been transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.

Aerial footage from the scene showed students sprinting from the building and fleeing across the parking lot, while others were being led out in a single file, orderly fashion by law enforcement and school officials.

A mother of a student at the school described the chilling text messages her daughter sent her as the shooting unfolded, claiming that her daughter begged her “to stay away. Be safe mom, you stay away.”

President Trump has since issued a statement expressing his condolences for those injured.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” Trump tweeted following the news.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are present at the school as the evacuation and investigation continues.