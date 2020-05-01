Florida Lawyer's Grim Reaper Protest Against Opening Beaches Sums up 2020 for Many Online

A Florida lawyer plans to tour the state's beaches while wearing a full Grim Reaper costume to protest many of the beaches opening while the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to climb. Daniel Uhlfelder of Santa Rosa Beach announced his intentions to wear the costume to beaches back on April 21 and followed through. A video of him on the first day of the tour went viral, with many on Twitter feeling he summed up 2020 perfectly.

"Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely," Uhlfelder, who has been critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Sunshine State, wrote on April 21. "The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word." Uhlfelde will also use the tour to help raise awareness for ActBlue to support Democrats running for federal office in Florida and founded the Make My Day PAC.

In March, the trial lawyer visited DeSantis' mansion, wearing a Hazmat suit and asking him to close the beaches during the pandemic. Uhlfelder was not allowed into the building, but DeSantis did eventually issue a statewide stay-at-home order. However, a month after that order, counties have started easing social distancing restrictions, notes NBC Miami. During a press conference with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, DeSantis said Florida was "flattening the curve." The state has over 33,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 1,200 confirmed deaths. Critics fear opening the beaches now could reverse the progress made.