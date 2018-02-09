Florida Child Gets Trapped in Claw Machine

Authorities in Florida report a boy who climbed inside a claw crane arcade game was rescued without harm Wednesday night, and even managed to retrieve the toy he had his eye on.

The Titusville Fire and Emergency Services Department in Central Florida was called in to rescue the child, Mason, out of the machine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The firemen were able to successfully get him out unharmed, and had a good laugh over the situation when they posted photos to their Facebook page.

“Often times we say to ourselves that you never know what the next shift will bring,” the department wrote in the Facebook post. “The unexpected ways we get to help people in their time of need. That’s what draws people to public safety, the unexpected. Well today was no exception. This evening little Mason was enjoying some food and decided he wanted a stuffed animal. He wanted it so bad, he climbed into the game to get that toy!! Thankfully he was never in any distress as one of our own Lt.’s happen to be there off duty and assessed the situation.”

Mason even managed to keep the stuffed animal he crawled in to get in the first place.

“Driver Operator Lane and Firefighter George were able to get Mason out in short order with minimal damage to the game,” the post read. “We love a happy ending and are glad everything worked out. Mom, Mason and friends went back to eating dinner, E10 back to their station to await the next call. Pretty sure it won’t be the same as their last.”