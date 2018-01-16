Florida Boy Dies of Rabies After Touching Sick Bat He Found in Garden

A Florida boy has passed away tragically at the age of six after contracting Rabies from a bat in his parents’ garden.

Henry Roque reportedly found a sick bat lying in the garden last weekend. He put the animal into a bucket and instructed his 6-year-old son not to touch it. Unfortunately, young Ryker Roque couldn’t resist, and he was bitten.

Roque’s parents reportedly cleaned the bite, and were on the point of taking their son to the hospital when he began crying and begging not to get a shot. The parents ultimately caved to their young son, hoping that he’d be alright without the Rabies vaccine.

Rabies can generally be survived only if the vaccine is administered immediately. In Ryker’s case, his parents didn’t realize his affliction until about a week later, when neurological symptoms of the disease were already beginning to manifest. They rushed Ryker to the E.R. for headaches, hallucinations, convulsions and numb extremities. Doctors determined that the Rabies had already reached the young boy’s brain.

An experimental treatment known as The Milwaukee Protocol was tried on Ryker, but it wasn’t cheap. Ryker’s aunt set up a GoFundMe campaign in the Ryker’s name, hoping to alleviate at least some of the financial stress of such a trying time.

The Milwaukee Protocol has saved two lives in the U.S., according to its creator, Dr. Rodney Willoughby, as well as 16 others around the world. It involves putting the patient into a medically induced coma. The reduced brain activity during the coma allows their system to withstand a heavy dose of antiviral drugs, hopefully eradicating the disease.

Sadly, the protocol didn’t save 6-year-old Ryker. On Monday afternoon, an update was posted to the GoFundMe page for his medical expenses saying that he’d “lost his fight” on Sunday night.

The emotionally charged issue has brought out harsh criticism for the Roque family. While some donations continue rolling into the crowd-funding page, there are comments as well, condemning the parents’ slow reaction.

“You have got to be kidding me–your poor child lost his life because you did not take proper care of him. Show some shame–pay these bills yourself–and be happy that you are not spending your life in prison,” one user wrote.

The campaign has currently raised just under $8,500, with a projected goal of $20,000 still listed.