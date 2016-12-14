‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Had Cancer Screening Weeks Before Split News

Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa completed a cancer screening test a few weeks before he announced his separation from his wife, Christina.
The HGTV star posted a photo to Instagram on Nov. 23 to share a health update with his fans, Us Weekly reports.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Rough couple of years. Today I went in for another cancer screening and it was all clear! I remember the day we took this photo,” he captioned a throwback snap of the couple.
In the photo, Christina is cozied up to Tarek in his hospital bed. He is seen wearing a hospital gown, which shows a large scar on his throat.
The reality couple revealed their split on Monday saying, “We we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage.”