Flight Carrying 85 Plumbers U-Turns After Toilet Issues

A Norwegian Airlines flight discovered that 85 plumbers isn’t enough to fix an onboard toilet issue.

The ironic incident happened on Norwegian flight DY1156, which took off from Oslo Gardermoen for Munich on Saturday, Jan. 27, the Daily Mail reports. As the aircraft reached the Swedish border, however, it was forced to turn back and circle over Hedmark, Norway for several minutes to burn off excess fuel due to broken toilets aboard the flight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘Is there a plumber on board?’ A Norwegian flight with 84 plumbers on board turned back to Oslo this weekend because a problem with the toilets. 🔧🚽 https://t.co/lUPlJIxGMU #DY1156 pic.twitter.com/s6KgfLJZkg — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 30, 2018

The irony lies in the fact that around 85 passengers aboard the aircraft were plumbers, many of them from Rørkjøp plumbing company. While the plumbers were eager to help, the company’s CEO, Frank Olsen, said that the issue could only be fixed via the exterior of the aircraft.

“We would have liked to fix the restrooms, but unfortunately it had to be done from the outside and we didn’t risk sending a plumber to work at 10,000m,” Olson told Dagbladet. “There was a good atmosphere in the plane, what with the irony about the broken toilets.”

Ground engineers at Oslo Garermoen were able to fix the issue, allowing the plane to take off a second time and successfully land in Munich without issue later that day.

“Flight DY1156from Oslo to Munich on Saturday 27 January returned to Oslo due to a technical fault with the toilet. The aircraft was repaired and continued with the flight later that day,” a spokesperson for Norwegian Airlines said. “We would like to thank passengers for their patience and would like to apologize for the inconvenience.”