Flat-Earther Launches Himself in Homemade Rocket

California man Mike Hughes is convinced that the Earth is shaped like a Frisbee. And in an attempt to prove it, the 61-year-old limo driver built himself a rocket to launch himself high enough to see it.

The Associated Press reports Hughes launched a homemade steam-powered rocket in the Mojave Desert on Saturday, and reached 1,875 feet into the air before falling back to earth.

The rocket was painted green and white with the words “Flat Earth” written on the side. According to Waldo Sykes, who helped Hughes in building the rocket, the aircraft reached speeds of 350 miles per hour.

The rocket stayed up in the air about a minute before returning to the ground. Hughes said after that, other than an aching back, he was happy he went through with it.

“Am I glad I did it? Yeah. I guess. I’ll feel it in the morning. I won’t be able to get out of bed,” Hughes said. “At least I can go home and have dinner and see my cats tonight.”

Hughes said he felt a sense of relief after being checked out by paramedics after his landing.

“I’m tired of people saying I chickened out and didn’t build a rocket,” Hughes said, referring to multiple previously attempts at failing to launch. “I’m tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it.”

The launch almost didn’t happen this time around as well, as there was too much wind blowing and his rocket was reportedly losing stream. The launch wound up happening at 6 p.m. ET.

The rocket landed with a thud after needing to deploy two separate parachutes to prevent it from crashing any harder, and broke its nose upon re-entry, but that was reportedly designed to happen.

“This thing wants to kill you 10 different ways,” Hughes said. “This thing will kill you in a heartbeat.”

The Washington Post reports Hughes will continue to attempt this homemade rocket launches with the goal of reaching 52 miles above the Earth by the end of the year. The curvature of the Earth can first be seen at 35,000 feet, which is just over 6.6 miles up. So if Hughes winds up getting that high he’ll definitely have his answer over whether or the Earth is flat.

Photo: YouTube/@MattHartman