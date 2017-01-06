Fisher-Price Launches New Stationary Bike for Children

Fisher-Price is making exercise equipment kid friendly!

The latest toy to hit the marker features a stationary exercise bike for your little tot to get their spin on!

For just $150 the “Think & Learn Smart Cycle” helps toddlers release some energy and learn a couple new skills along the way!

According to BuzzFeed and Digital Trends, the bike will come equipped with four apps to help focus on literature, STEM, social science, and science.

“Inspired by the insight that preschoolers learn best and retain more when they’re active and having a good time, we’ve reimagined the Think & Learn Smart Cycle for a new generation of children,” Nitya Madhavan, vice president of marketing for Fisher-Price, said of the new invention. “We hope today’s families will be excited for this platform that channels preschoolers’ energy and their fascination with technology to make learning fun!”

While some people on the internet are stoked, others aren’t too keen on the idea.

@Srh143 @CNN I think it’s great. Not every family has a backyard. — Lisa Marie ✌🏻️❤️ ⚾️ (@dumbledoresgirl) January 5, 2017

I’m not sure if this is genius or awful https://t.co/tCnfwJ3SsT — Barry Walsh (@BarryWalsh85) January 4, 2017

