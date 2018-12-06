Final Respects Paid to George H.W. Bush in Texas

Memorials for George H.W. Bush have been held around the country for the past few days, and now the final respects are being paid to the former President in Texas.

The Washington Post reports that the late politician is being buried at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, following a memorial service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet reports that the service began with a singing of “America the Beautiful” as Bush’s children sat in the front row of the chapel.

Former President George H.W. Bush’s casket is carried outside of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. Later today, he’ll be interred at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum. //t.co/raNmaHdXDS pic.twitter.com/9OI9MNmrKH — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 6, 2018

Former President Bush passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 94. His death was announced by his spokesman, Jim McGrath, who shared the news in a press release.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018,” McGrath said in his statement.

“He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush,” he added.

George W. Bush — the former President’s son, and a former President himself — issued a statement, as well.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” he wrote.

“The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” the 43rd President of the United States concluded.

Bush will be laid to rest next to his wife, Barbara Bush, who passed away in April at the age of 92. Along with them is their daughter Pauline Robinson (Robin), who died in 1953 of leukemia at the age of 3.