FBI Conducts New Search of Las Vegas Shooter’s Home

The FBI has conducted another search of the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s Mesquite, Nevada, home on Sunday.

This additional search comes after their interview with Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley, the local police chief told ABC News.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said the FBI contacted his police station for assistance in executing a search on the house that Paddock lived in with Danley.

Tanner was told the FBI wanted to take another look at the home following their interview. The search was conducted on Sunday afternoon. In addition to looking through the house, the FBI was also photographing and processing evidence.

Paddock killed 58 people on Sunday, Oct. 1, in Las Vegas. He opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on 22,000 concertgoers from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.