Father Allegedly Killed Wife and Daughter With Knife, Records Show

A father in Arizona is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after killing his wife and teenage daughter, and then attempting to kill his son.

Hernando Enriquez, 44, is facing two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder after police say he killed his wife, 44-year-old Sandra Enriquez, and their 15-year-old daughter, Isabelle Enriquez, before attempting to kill their teenage son inside the couple’s Tucson, Arizona home, PEOPLE reports.

According to a warrant, the murders occurred while the couple’s unnamed 17-year-old son was in school. Enriquez allegedly called the teenager that afternoon and requested that he leave school early and return home. When the teen arrived, however, Enriquez was waiting outside for him, and after telling the 17-year-old that his mother and sister were inside playing games, he attacked the teen, hitting him in the head with either a hammer or tire iron.

A struggle ensued, with Enriquez chasing the teen through the house. At some point during the struggle, Enriquez grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began stabbing the boy. The 17-year-old eventually managed to escape and run to a neighbor’s house, where authorities were then called.

The 17-year-old told the police that his father said “Just let me do what I need to do” and “I am taking away your mom and sister and I need to finish this,” during the struggle.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered the bodies of Sandra Enriquez and Isabelle Enriquez. They later found Enriquez laying on the ground outside of the home covered from head to toe in blood. He allegedly repeatedly told officers “just go ahead and kill me,” as he resisted their commands.

Authorities were eventually able to arrest Enriquez after using a Taser to subdue him.

A motive has not yet been discussed for the murders

Enriquez remains in custody with no bail set. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges.