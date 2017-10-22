Father Killed After He Was Struck by a Rock Allegedly Thrown From Overpass

Kenneth Andrew White, a Michigan father with a 5-year-old son, was killed near the end of a two-hour commute home after his car was hit by a rock allegedly thrown by teenagers from an overpass.

White, 32, was driving home Wednesday night from a construction site where he worked. When he was only a few minutes away from his home, one of the rocks allegedly thrown by the teens hit his truck and crashed through the windshield. WXYZ reports the rock knocked him unconscious. He was taken to a nearby Flint hospital, where he died.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement sources told WXYZ that “several” teens were arrested in connection with White’s death. Police also told Click On Detroit that four other cars were hit with rocks allegedly thrown by the teens from I-75. Police said 20 rocks were thrown before White, who had a friend with him in his vehicle, reached the area. Other drivers called 911 and pulled over.

Up Next: Teen Who Live-Streamed Fatal Crash Enters Plea in Death of 14-Year-Old Sister

White’s fiancée, Aimee Cagle, told Click On Detroit she had to tell their 5-year-old son about his father’s death.

“He was a good man and a good father,” she said. “For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon.”

“I just don’t understand what a person could be thinking to even want to do something like that,” Alicia Waskoski, White’s sister said. “To know they’re putting lives in danger by just throwing rocks over the interpass.”

More: Mother Hears Car Crash Outside, Discovers Daughter Killed by Reckless Driver

A GoFundMe page was launched on Oct. 18 to help White’s family. In two days, the fund has raised over $36,000 from 834 donors.

“He was just a great friend, a great family member and a really great father,” Waskoski told the Detroit News. “He was really loved, and this hurts our family a lot.”