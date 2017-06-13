Father Answers Facebook Ad For Dog, Gets Beaten And Shot

What could have been an incredible moment for a family took a fatal turn when a father-of-two responded to an ad on Facebook about a free puppy, resulting in being beaten and shot to death in front of his children and fiance.

39-year-old Christopher “Scott” Bowman responded to an ad about a free puppy, with his fiance, Chelsea Bowman, telling Action News Jax that the man with the puppy insisted on coming to their home to drop off the animal, despite their offers to go and pick it up.

Considering the puppy was free of charge, the family offered the man with the puppy a drink and welcomed him into their home, with Chelsea saying that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

“The dude takes his shoes off and he stays. And he doesn’t leave,” Chelsea explained. “And it’s making everybody uncomfortable.”

As the night progressed, both Scott and Chelsea tried to drop hints about how late it was getting and implying that it was time for the stranger to leave, explaining that their children had to go to bed, but the man still didn’t leave.

When Scott went up to use the restroom, the man, who Chelsea claimed was acting “very, very volatile,” waited outside the restroom for Scott to exit, which is when the man attacked.

The Bowmans’ daughter revealed to her mother that the man put a gun to Scott’s head, but managed to wrestle it away from him and fire a shot at the attacker. Scott attempted to flee the attacker, which is when he was fatally shot.

While Chelsea tried to revive her husband and get him to wake up from the shot in the chest, she told the children to run for help, as they headed to their neighbors to plead for assistance.

“They were just terrified and just kept repeating, ‘My dad, there’s blood everywhere,’” neighbor Julie Woods told Fox 13.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, a man waited outside the house saying he was involved in the incident.

While the suspect was being questioned, Chelsea was also brought in, who claimed she could hear the suspect banging on the walls and screaming like a “maniac.”

The sheriff’s office released a statement saying, “The individuals involved with this shooting have been identified by police. The investigation is active and ongoing.”