For Your Convenience: Fast Food Chains and Stores Open on Christmas

Christmas is a day for visiting family, which means you might need to run out for some last minute thing. There’s also the 10% of Americans who don’t celebrate Christmas and just want to get something to eat.

One way or another, this list is for the panicked few who need to do some shopping on Dec. 25. While the majority of the world shuts down, here is a run-down of the stores, restaurants, and other national chains where you can stop in like any other day.

Remember that schedules always vary by location, so if you’re really desperate, give your local shop a before you head down there.

7/11: Most locations open 24/7.

Casey’s: Most locations open with limited hours.

Circle K: Most locations open 24/7

Cumberland Farms: Most locations open 24/7.

CVS: Most locations open 8am to 9pm.

Family Dollar: Select locations open with limited hours.

Walgreen’s/Duane Reade: Many locations will remain open 24/7, most others from 8am to 6pm.

Rite-Aid: Most locations open 24/7.

Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7.

Wawa: Most locations open 24/7

Albertson’s: Most locations open 8am to 4pm.

H-Mart: Most locations open limited hours.

Giant: Most locations open 8am to 5pm.

Safeway: Select locations will be open limited hours, so call ahead.

Vons: Many locations open 7am to 7pm.

Boston Market: Most locations open from noon to 6pm.

Panda Express: Most locations open 11am to 10pm.

Starbucks: Most locations open with limited hours (6am to 4pm) — call your local cafe for specifics.

Domino’s: Select locations will be open limited hours — call your nearest location for specifics.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Most locations open, but worth calling ahead.

Del Taco: Select locations will be open regular hours.

McDonald’s: Many will be open limited hours, but check ahead with your nearest location.

Wendy’s: Select locations may be open limited, but check first.

Arby’s: Select locations will be open limited hours.

Burger King: Select locations will be open limited hours.

Five Guys: Select locations may be open limited hours.