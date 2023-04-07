Fans Surprised to Learn What's Inside Cadbury Creme Egg Ahead of Easter

When it comes to Easter, there's nothing more iconic than a chocolate egg. A Cadbury Creme Egg is one such example of the aforementioned treat. However, many are curious as to what makes up its creme-filled center. The Cadbury Egg's white and yellow core has left Twitter users perplexed. Some were joking about whether it was "toothpaste" or "frosting," while others thought the inside contained caramel or nougat. In actuality, the yolk and albumen (the white portion of the egg) is simulated with fondant, the same "icing" used to cover wedding cakes. Food coloring is used to color the "yolk" yellow. According to Cadbury, the middle of an Egg is composed of sugar, milk, glucose syrup, cocoa butter, invert sugar syrup, dried whey, vegetable fats and dried egg white. In a recent TikTok post, content creator Abbey, known as @abbeythefoodscientist, explained that the inside is made of fondant. She said, "Opening a Cadbury Creme Egg! The inside is a mixture of sugar, corn syrup, and water, or what's called fondant."

According to the confectionery company, over 500 million Creme Eggs are made yearly, not just during Easter. Almost two-thirds of those chocolate ovals are consumed by UK citizens alone. The company spends roughly £70 million on mass-producing sweets. The first Cadbury Creme Eggs in the UK appeared almost a century ago, in 1923. They originally were known as JFry's Creme Eggs after J.S. Fry of Bristol, but in 1971 they became Cadbury Creme Eggs. A half-egg-shaped mold is used to construct the treat. Melted chocolate is poured into the mold, followed by an egg-shaped filling of white fondant, then topped off with a yellow fondant drop. This mixture has just the right amount of filling to create an inside-of-an-egg-like effect.

Moreover, it has been said that the correct way to eat a Cadbury Egg (according to someone who makes them) is to bite the top off, eat the fondant inside the egg, and then eat the shell on its own. Taking advantage of the Cadbury Egg craze, Subway introduced an unusual new sandwich with Creme Egg filling in time for Easter in the UK menu. On a 6" toasted Italian white bread roll, two Creme Eggs are squashed and melted for a food item that certainly won't appeal to everyone. Cadbury Creme Eggs will only be available between January 1 and Easter Sunday, so grab a bag or two from the nearest grocery store or drug store this week while they are still available.