Fans React to Papa John’s Founder John Schnatter Stepping Down as CEO

Following the news that Papa John’s founder, John Schnatter had stepped down as CEO, fans from both sides of the debate sounded off on social media. While some rejoiced in the company’s decision, there were also a few voices of support.

The move came almost two months after he suggested that NFL players’ national anthem protests were behind his company’s declining sales.

Earlier Thursday, Schnatter announced that he will remain with the company as chairman. However, Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie will be promoted to CEO. The change will go into effect on Jan. 1.

Although Papa John’s didn’t specifically say why Schnatter was leaving, the move comes almost two months after he criticized the NFL for not stopping its players from protesting during the national anthem. The company is a major NFL sponsor, and Schnatter suggested that the association was hurting his company.

In 2012, Schnatter also came under fire for his comments on Obamacare, suggesting it would increase the price of pizza.

The Boycotts

There were two different reasons Twitter users gave for continuing or starting a boycott of the company. Some said they’d stop ordering Papa John’s because Schnatter was leaving, others because he is staying as chairman.

Time to boycott, Papa Johns and the NFL.

You kick out the only person that is telling the truth about how the NFL is hurting your product. Bad move.#papajohns — Dustin Whiteley (@Whiteley_Dj) December 21, 2017

Don’t think anyone’s gonna be fooled by this #papajohns they won’t end boycott until schnatter is totally removed from the company #justsaying — Robert Noyes (@bob_noyes) December 21, 2017

#PapaJohns‘ Papa John Schnatter feeling like he has to step away (from a company he built from the ground up) because of his opinion on the #NFL‘s handling of the protests is…IMO…Absolutely ridiculous. Boycott this Boycott that because someone has different opinion. Stupid! — Will Richardson (@spinning_will) December 22, 2017

OMG! My years long #boycott of #PapaJohns worked! I take all the credit for this. That’s how it works right? https://t.co/AIBoabq6rQ — Amy “I rebel” (@amyjems) December 21, 2017

Support for Schnatter

Most of Schnatter’s support came from Twitter users who included #MAGA in their tweets, which stands for “Make America Great Again,” a slogan often used by President Donald Trump. Some suggested boycotting Papa John’s, although Schnatter isn’t actually leaving the company. He’s staying on as chairman.

In support of John Schnatter (who stood up for our flag and troops) I am boycotting #PapaJohns pizza. #MAGA — ??I AM NOBODY?? (@NOONELOVESMENOW) December 22, 2017

Sad to see @PapaJohns cave to the PC bullies on the left with the resignation of their founder as CEO. John was right to criticize the idiots at the @NFL. Guess I won’t buy their #pizza anymore. #papajohns #MAGA https://t.co/Ym0DHMTNXL — Joel58271 (@Joel58271) December 22, 2017

Another Twitter user called it a “tragedy” that Schnatter was leaving.

It’s an American tragedy that the Papa John’s CEO is being forced to step down for doing nothing more than defending our flag and all that it stands for. Shame on you #PapaJohns. You just earned yourself a boycott. — Rebekah Worsham ?? (@RebekahWorsham) December 22, 2017

The Memes

The meme-makers came out in force for Schnatter’s departure, with plenty of plays on the company’s slogans.

Thoughts on Pizza

Some think the real reason for Papa John’s decline in sales was because their pizza isn’t really that great, not because of the CEO’s politics.

@PapaJohns Aligning with neo-Nazi white supremacists and the alt-right is never a good business decision. Good riddance. Also, making terrible pizza isn’t great for your biz either. #PapaJohns — Scienceeeeee (@Celtics0215) December 22, 2017

Papa John just stepped down. What are the chances Peyton finally gets to be the big forehead on the logo like he’s wanted this whole time?!



Still terrible “pizza” but at least they’d have someone who can pretend like his greatness can somehow make it seem edible. #papajohns https://t.co/ckgVUXVZ00 — Dan Kandris (@dkan1030) December 21, 2017

Is this going to really change anything culturally at #papajohns? The pizza product is bad, the customer service is terrible and delivery sucks. Local pizza is the way to go! — K E N N E C T E D (@KENNECTED) December 21, 2017

The Jokes

There were more than a few jokes made at Papa John’s expense.

It’s so sad that Papa John passed away. He hand delivered all of his pizzas with love. You don’t find that kind of dedication at a domino or a pizza hub #PapaJohns #pizzasanta — Jacob Kluesener (@JacobKluesener) December 22, 2017

You’re all just going to tweet this venom like the dude didn’t revolutionize the garlic butter dipping sauce game? #PapaJohns — Torio Van Grol (@TorioVanGrol) December 22, 2017

Better ingredients, better CEOs#papajohns — Jon McBrine (@jonmcbrine) December 21, 2017

Where’s Peyton Manning When You Need Him?

Another idea some have had is replacing Schnatter with Peyton Manning, who frequently appeared in commercials with him.

Go ahead and give Peyton Manning the #PapaJohns CEO job. ? “Papa Johns you taste so good.” ? — Chip Hoosier (@chiphoosier) December 21, 2017

With Papa John stepping down, Peyton Manning will never be able to get off naturally again. #papajohns https://t.co/6tta2FpVA3 — Tim Drake (@timdrake) December 22, 2017

More Thoughts

There were plenty of more thoughts on Schnatter stepping down.

Slow down Papa John. I would consider the CEO position but I just got hit by a car and it’s touch and go. #owllife #wildlife #courierjournal #PapaJohns — Snowy Owl (@InjuredSnowyOwl) December 22, 2017

This person supports the other big pizza chains — Pizza Hut and Dominos — over Papa John’s.

Papa John’s should get that Koch man baby to be their new spokesperson and end each commercial with him standing over a bunch of pies in a shitty pepperoni shirt and doing that weird fucking hand gesture. #PapaJohns — JT Parham (@jtparham13) December 22, 2017

Bad product. Everyone I know has gotten belly ache from #PapaJohns ?. No wonder they practically give it away. — Betty Boogaloo (@BettyBoogaloo) December 22, 2017

New CEO Ideas

Aside from Manning, Twitter users had other ideas for new CEOs.

With all the #PapaJohns pizzas I consumed in college I only assume I’m the next logical choice as there new CEO. I’ll start work immediately. Signed, the new Papa Johns CEO — Ｋｅｌｓｅｙ Ｇｕｎｎ (@kelseygunn) December 22, 2017

Papa John’s CEO steps down. New CEO is Steve Ritchie. Can we agree to rename it Pizza Steve? ? #PapaJohns pic.twitter.com/5W2ztgmGlA — Angie Boutin (@NGBoo) December 22, 2017

BREAKING: Lincoln Osiris is #PapaJohns new CEO. “He’s a dude, playing a dude, disguised as another dude who understands Black people.” pic.twitter.com/CWUM9n8Ml8 — Mark Ricks (@markricks) November 2, 2017

Photo credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images