Fans React to Papa John’s Founder John Schnatter Stepping Down as CEO

Following the news that Papa John’s founder, John Schnatter had stepped down as CEO, fans from both sides of the debate sounded off on social media. While some rejoiced in the company’s decision, there were also a few voices of support.

The move came almost two months after he suggested that NFL players’ national anthem protests were behind his company’s declining sales.

Earlier Thursday, Schnatter announced that he will remain with the company as chairman. However, Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie will be promoted to CEO. The change will go into effect on Jan. 1.

Although Papa John’s didn’t specifically say why Schnatter was leaving, the move comes almost two months after he criticized the NFL for not stopping its players from protesting during the national anthem. The company is a major NFL sponsor, and Schnatter suggested that the association was hurting his company.

In 2012, Schnatter also came under fire for his comments on Obamacare, suggesting it would increase the price of pizza.

The Boycotts

There were two different reasons Twitter users gave for continuing or starting a boycott of the company. Some said they’d stop ordering Papa John’s because Schnatter was leaving, others because he is staying as chairman.

Support for Schnatter

Most of Schnatter’s support came from Twitter users who included #MAGA in their tweets, which stands for “Make America Great Again,” a slogan often used by President Donald Trump. Some suggested boycotting Papa John’s, although Schnatter isn’t actually leaving the company. He’s staying on as chairman.

Another Twitter user called it a “tragedy” that Schnatter was leaving. 

The Memes

The meme-makers came out in force for Schnatter’s departure, with plenty of plays on the company’s slogans.

 

Thoughts on Pizza

Some think the real reason for Papa John’s decline in sales was because their pizza isn’t really that great, not because of the CEO’s politics.

 

The Jokes

There were more than a few jokes made at Papa John’s expense. 

Where’s Peyton Manning When You Need Him?

Another idea some have had is replacing Schnatter with Peyton Manning, who frequently appeared in commercials with him.

More Thoughts

There were plenty of more thoughts on Schnatter stepping down. 

This person supports the other big pizza chains — Pizza Hut and Dominos  — over Papa John’s.

New CEO Ideas

Aside from Manning, Twitter users had other ideas for new CEOs.

Photo credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

