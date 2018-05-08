Fahrenheit 2,140: Hawaii’s Volcano Eruption by the Numbers

The active volcano situation in Hawaii continues, and the damage is spreading across the picturesque island home.

Many pictures of spewing lava, raging fires and crumbling fissures in the earth have emerged from Hawaii since Thursday, showing the damage that Kilauea has caused as it erupts from several points. If the pictures don’t drive it home, however, there are some numbers behind the geological event that will undoubtedly put this in perspective.

The Big Island’s active volcano, Kilauea, erupted last week, causing the ground to open up in a development called Leilani Estates according to a report by The Washington Post. Molten Lava burst from the earth, reportedly shooting as high as 80 to 100 feet into the air.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency called the situation “active volcanic fountaining,” and ordered residents to evacuate. Housing nearby was threatened by fires and “extremely high levels of dangerous” sulfur dioxide gas.

The ground burst open again just three streets to the west not long after. Soon, the area was full of fissures spewing hot steam, noxious gas and lava fountains.

The volcanic activity is still going. The Post reports that there were at least 10 fissures in the neighborhood as of Sunday morning local time. Two new ones had opened on Saturday night, and experts expect more outbreaks along the rift zone.

Locals attributed the activity to Pele, the Hawaiian volcano goddess, who they believed had come to reclaim her land.

No matter how you look at it, the situation in Hawaii is catastrophic for many of the residents there. Here’s a look at some of the numbers behind the eruptions.

2,140 Degrees Fahrenheit

When Kilauea erupted last Thursday, the lava that spewed forth was 2,140 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a report by CNN. That’s 1,170 degrees Celsius.

The temperature is high enough to melt gold. It came bubbling onto the surface, rolling across streets and residential areas torching everything in its path.

Geologists can estimate the lava’s temperature based on its color. According to CNN, it’s at its hottest when it’s yellow, then as it cools it turns orange, then red.

26 Homes Destroyed

So far, 26 six homes have been destroyed by the eruption. Some people posted clips of their houses on fire on social media. Other videos show homes shaking violently in the earthquakes that followed the eruption.

The number is expected to keep growing. The US Geological Survey issued a statement on Sunday saying “The intermittent eruption of lava in the Leilani Estates subdivision in the lower East Rift Zone of Kīlauea Volcano continues.”

Over 1,700 Residents Evacuated

The residents of Leilani Estates were helpless against the molten rock consuming their neighborhood, so they were forced to evacuated. Local officials made no secret about the severity of what was coming.

CNN published photos of one man who built his home with his own hands. He was forced to watch it as it was swallowed by a fissure.

10 Fissures

So far, there are ten major fissures on the Big Island. Each of those is spouting lava as high as 80 to 100 feet into the air. However, experts have said that the sulfur dioxide gas they’re emitting may be an even bigger threat. Residents have been moved to a safe distance where the air quality can be more trusted.

1 Earthquake Per Hour

As of Sunday, the Big Island had had an average of one earthquake per hour since the eruption on Thursday. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned citizens that the quakes could present further threats beyond the eruption.

According to CNN meteorologist Judson Jones, the quakes are caused in part by magma shifting underground.

“The quakes are usually a good indication that an eruption may occur,” Jones said.

6.9 Magnitude

On Friday, the biggest of Hawaii’s earthquakes registered as a 6.9 non the richter scale. This is considered strong by geologists, who note that a 6.9 earthquake could damage even well-built structures to some extent. It can also radiate over a large area — up to 100 miles from its epicenter.

Many of the other earthquakes over the weekend registered at 4.0 or higher, which the Tsunami Warning Center says could mean bad news for island dwellers. Unfortunately, earthquakes can’t be predicted accurately.

5/3/2018

The date that the eruption began was May 3, 2018. This will likely be a historic occasion for Hawaiian residents, as it could mark the beginning of all kinds of geological activity on the island chain.

Governor David Ige proclaimed the areas affected by the eruption a disaster area, releasing emergency funds for response and reconstruction. Hawaii County declared a state of emergency as well, according to a report by the L.A. Times.

Three Volcanoes

Perhaps most frighteningly of all, Kilauea is only one of three active volcanoes on the islands of Hawaii. Technically, Kilauea has been constantly erupting since 1983, though its lava mostly trickles to the surface harmlessly and hardens into new land mass, effectively expanding the landmass.

Maunaloa in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park lst erupted in 1984. Thankfully, the third volcano, Loihi, is located under water, just off the southern coast of Hawaii.