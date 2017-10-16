Facebook Launches Its Latest Feature Across the US

Facebook launched its latest feature on Friday to U.S. users, that allows them to order food for take-away or delivery directly through its app or website.

Taking advantage of the influx in take-out and delivery services, Facebook has partnered with restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Jack in the Box Inc, Five Guys and Papa John’s International Inc.

In a blog post shared Friday, the company said it has also signed on food ordering services like EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash and Olo. Users will get the chance to order what they like from the “order food” section on Facebook’s “explore” menu, which shows them a list of participating restaurants in the vicinity that allow them to order.

A year ago, the company said its U.S. users would be able to order food through the restaurants’ Facebook page.

On Friday, Facebook’s shares went up nearly 1 percent in early trading, with shares of food order and delivery service GrubHub Inc. dropping nearly 3 percent.