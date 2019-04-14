Facebook and Instagram Are Down, and People Are Not Having It

Facebook and Instagram are currently offline for many users in the U.S.

Both social media platforms appear to be not working, and their sister messaging application, WhatsApp, is also said to be down. Based on user-curated outage maps, many areas around the U.S. are experiencing problems, with several locations in Europe and Canada also having issues.

When trying to load Facebook, nothing happens. The screen is simply white and will not load. Instagram only shows whatever posts were previously loaded onto your device and will not refresh.

As one would imagine, users looking to start their Sunday mornings off with some online interaction are not pleased. Luckily, Twitter is still online, so many took headed over there to complain and pout about their situation.

Avid Twitter users also took the time to clown the platforms and their figurehead, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, for the delay.

Users pointed out that Twitter is rarely affected by such bugs, but both Facebook and Instagram experience severe issues regularly. They boasted about their favorite platform using gifs, text memes and other humorous formats.

The outage’s cause is unclear at this time. All three applications are owned by Facebook, meaning that their cause is connected.

Facebook is said to have 1.52 billion daily active users, according to the company. Based on statistics released in June 2018, Instagram also has more than 1 billion monthly active users. Surprisingly, WhatsApp is even bigger than Instagram, with 1.5 billion monthly users.

This is a developing story.