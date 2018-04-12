How to Delete Everything Facebook Knows About You

If you have been considering deactivating your Facebook page, there is a way to do it so that everything the social media network knows about you gets deleted.

When it comes to Facebook, there is a bit of a difference between “deleting” and “deactivating,” as deactivating will only suspend your account temporarily but deleting will shut it down forever, as reported by CNBC.

If you are ready to delete your Facebook, along with everything that it knows about you, follow the steps detailed below:

First, log in to your Facebook page like normal. Next, navigate over to https://www.facebook.com/help/delete_account. Then, confirm that you want want to permanently delete your Facebook page.

At this point, you will receive a message from Facebook that reads, “When you delete your account, people won’t be able to see it on Facebook. It may take up to 90 days from the beginning of the deletion process to delete all of the things you’ve posted, like your photos, status updates or other data stored in backup systems. While we are deleting this information, it is inaccessible to other people using Facebook.”

“Some of the things you do on Facebook aren’t stored in your account. For example, a friend may still have messages from you even after you delete your account. That information remains after you delete your account,” the message will add.

Essentially what this message says is there are some things that cannot be erased by deleting your account, such as message threads you’ve had with other people on Facebook Messenger.

Those threads belong to those other users as well and therefore they would also have to opt out of the social network in order for the threads to go away entirely.

The message also explains that it can take up to three months for Facebook to fully delete your account but that no one will be able to access your page or see any post you made.

However, once you confirm that you are ready to permanently delete your account you do have the option to reactivate it simply by logging back in during an allotted amount of time prior to it’s permanently deletion.

Please keep in mind, if you choose to permanently delete your Facebook account, once it is complete you will not be able to retrieve it and you will not be able to recover any of the photos, videos or posts that were attached to it.