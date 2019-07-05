Explosion Rocks University of Nevada Reno Campus, 3 Injured

An explosion was reported at the University of Nevada, Reno campus Friday afternoon, forcing classes to be canceled for the rest of the day. At least three people were reported injured and university officials said the explosion was caused by a “utilities accident.”

The explosion happened at Argenta Hall, located across from The Davidson Academy, reports KTVN. It caused officials to cancel part of Virginia Street in both directions.

Crews are still searching inside the building for more victims. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the search is underway out of precaution, although they do not believe there are more students in the dorm building.

“There has been a utilities accident on the main campus. Police and fire on scene. Please stay away,” UNR Police Services said in a statement.

The incident is now under investigation by Reno Police, Reno Fire and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

“My office is aware of the situation at [University of Nevada Reno] and have offered support on the ground. We will continue to closely monitor all updates. For those on or near campus, please stay clear of areas where first responders are working on the scene,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted.

One student told KOLO there was an explosion, leading to the smell of gas coming into the rooms. The student heard a second, later explosion, which caused damage to the building, the witness said.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Harmon said all injuries from the blast are not life-threatening.

“The university is taking the lead on it but (the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office) came out to help if needed,” Harmon told the Reno Gazette Journal. “We want to make sure everyone’s safe; that’s our first priority.”

“I heard a really large boom, and the fire alarm went off,” student Therese-Mae Lim told the Gazette Journal. “I went outside of my room and all the lights were off. There was a complete power outage except for the emergency lights.”

Lim said she saw others hit by shrapnel when the explosion happened. She also “smelled gas” when she left the building.

According to CNN, Argenta Hall can house up to 750 students.

Photo credit: UVR