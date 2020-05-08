Exhausted People Are Venting Frustration With 2020 After 'Historic' May Snowstorm Prediction Drops for This Weekend
Exhausted people are venting their frustration with 2020 online, after a "historic" May snowstorm prediction dropped for this weekend. According to NBC News, a storm system is said to be moving over the Northeast, bringing with it some very cold temperatures via a polar vortex. Along with the temperature drop, comes the possibility for some wet snowfall.
In a forecast, the National Weather Service said, "The unusually cold air mass from eastern Canada will be pulled southward down into the eastern U.S. behind the storm, resulting in widespread record low temperatures spanning as far south as Alabama and Mississippi on Saturday." It is predicted that the snowfall will range from six to eight inches in some areas. However, some New England areas could possibly see about a foot of snow. If the cold front leads to the wintery weather, it will shatter May snowfall records.
DEVELOPING: Potentially historic May snowstorm headed for the northeast US and New England. In addition to snow, 75M people will wake up to below freezing temperatures Saturday. For many cities it will be colder than it was on Christmas Day. https://t.co/FTAZx4pp5w— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 7, 2020
Per NBC News, some of the cities that could see snowfall include" Syracuse, Rochester, Binghamton, Albany in New York; Scranton, Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Vermont. Certainly, many residents in these areas did not imagine that they would have to deal with snow so close to Memorial Day. Many of them are sounding off on Twitter, and they not happy with 2020 throwing this their way. Scroll down to see what North-easterners are saying about the possible snowfall!
Saved this yesterday. Still relevant. pic.twitter.com/EA5mbFicNw— Gray (@CylkCozartJr) May 7, 2020
If murder hornets land in NE, I quit.— Mike Cherry (@MikeCherryWMUR) May 8, 2020
2020:
Killer SNOW storm in MAY,
Death PLAGUE,
KIller Hornets
All Australia Burned🔥
Locust & bug storms
Earthquakes & tornadoes
Bloody rivers
Hurricanes
But Global Warming is a myth?. (Stephen King please STOP the movie!!!)🙏🏼🦟🐝🧟♂️⚰️☠️— DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) May 8, 2020
ALLLL RIGHHHTTT 2020 WE GET IT pic.twitter.com/MqfE31ZspM— Shoshana (@shoshanaphire1) May 7, 2020
this year has everything— philliephan88 (@philliephan88) May 7, 2020
2020 pic.twitter.com/MRzOv9VZ88— Buffalo Ball Buster (@Sportsworld716) May 7, 2020
So now this is next snow in may 2020 give up already— XcLOUsive_ 🐐 (@XcLOUsiv3_) May 7, 2020
Visual representation of 2020 pic.twitter.com/dRw3HhkTWs— Tom Dreher (@TommyWit2) May 8, 2020
Don’t give 2020 any more ideas!— Kenny (@LiveLoveKenny) May 8, 2020
Because of course. It's 2020. And it's only May.— gritsygirl (@gritsygirl1) May 7, 2020
2020’s final scheduled disasters broken down by month:
June - 5G radiation madness
July - Hot
August - Vandalism beetles
September - Polio-2 Electric Boogaloo
October - Halloween candy rationing
November - Trump re-election
December - Covid-20 aka SomeMoTheVirus
Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/83Cnnt8xNQ— QuintessentialFlaw (@Composition31) May 8, 2020
Oh great, we get to winterize our exterior plumbing again 🙄
This weather is brought to us by the letters F and U and the number 2020— Sir Dig A Lot (@SirDigALot) May 8, 2020