Weather Forecasters Warn to ‘Minimize Talking’ Outdoors as Deadly Polar Vortex Blasts Midwest

The intense polar vortex storm bearing down on the midwestern United States is bringing record-low temperatures, and the bizarre warnings from experts include “avoid talking outside.”

Starting on Wednesday, the American Midwest will be colder than the south pole. According to a report by FOX News, wind chills have taken the temperature down to negative 54 degrees Fahrenheit in Minnesota, with similar reports from other places. While waiting out the storm, experts say people should stay inside, and if that’s not possible, keep their mouths shut.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You really can’t be outside for longer than minutes because your face will freeze in these type of temperatures,” said the network’s Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean.

For those that do step outside for whatever reason, the National Weather Service is advising them to breathe shallow breaths, avoid talking and generally keep their mouths shut. The Des Moines office published a discussion on the storm, explaining the details.

“These are record-breaking cold air temperatures, with wind chill values not seen in the 21st century in Iowa,” the agency said. “With wind chill values exceeding -40 degrees frostbite can occur within 10 to 15 minutes. The prolonged nature of this event, with the cold air lasting several mornings and days, will amplify the dangerous impacts.”

“If you or your family needs to be outside from Tuesday through Thursday night, make sure efforts are taken to cover any exposed skin, especially on Wednesday,” it went on. “Further, make sure your mouth is covered to protect your lungs from severely cold air. Avoid taking deep breaths; minimize talking. Know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Keep your clothes dry.”

Other tips from the National Weather Service included stocking up on fuel, blankets and food to avoid going out during the week. The release encouraged keeping cars stocked as well.

“This is not a case of ‘meh, it’s Iowa during winter and this cold happens,’” the release said frankly.

“In summary, please be smart and take care of one another,” the agency concluded.

As always, groups like the NWS are also reminding people to keep an especially close eye on children, elderly and pets. There have already been deaths reportedly associated with the storm. On Tuesday, a 70-year-old man was found dead in Michigan, apparently trying to shovel his home. The same day, a 55-year-old man was found frozen to death in his garage in Michigan.

These tragedies came before the storm even really set in. Temperatures in Michigan on Tuesday were at around negative 6 degrees.

Photo credit: Getty Images