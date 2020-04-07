Patriots’ Julian Edelman Bonds With Daughter Lily, Builds Snowman While Quarantined

Being sheltered in at home during the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone across the country. With positive test numbers increasing and ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak across the major networks, many are doing all they can to make the most of it while stuck at home. In Julian Edelman‘s case, that involves building a snowman with his daughter.

The New England Patriots wide receiver and his three-year-old daughter, Lily, enjoyed the outdoors and the conditions at the Angeles Crest Highway. He captured the moment with an Instagram post, writing, “Do you wanna build a snow mannnnn?” Edelman and his ex-girlfriend, Ella Rose, welcomed their daughter on Nov. 30, 2016. In an interview with Haute Living, Edelman spoke in-depth about fatherhood, calling it “such a huge challenge.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Apr 6, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

“There’s a fine line,” Edelman said of his balancing his football career and Rose’s modeling lifestyle. “You have your craft, and you’re working towards being the best you can possibly be, something that you’ve been working towards your whole life since you were 8 years old, and then all of a sudden, your priorities change. You’re not living for yourself anymore, you’re living for your little girl now. That’s how my parents lived for me, so that’s all I really know.”

The former Kent State star will be undergoing another challenge when the NFL season kicks back off. For the first time in his career, Edelman will be stepping into a new season with Tom Brady as his quarterback. Edelman has had Brady on his side for all of his 10-year career. He’s one shy of 600 career regular season receptions and has 36 touchdowns to his credit. In 19 playoff games, he’s caught five touchdowns with an impressive 118 catches en route to three Super Bowl victories.

When Brady announced he was officially leaving New England, Edelman shared a photo of two the two together taking the field at Gillette Stadium with the caption, “Family.” Prior to that, he was leading a campaign to help convince Brady to finish out his career in the northeast. He put together a shirt reading, “STAY!” with “Tom 2020” underneath it.

In a 2017 interview with Sports Illustrated, Edelman spoke about what Brady is like behind the scenes, calling him “just one of the dudes.”

“People don’t realize, he’s portrayed as, like, a god, but he’s really just one of the dudes who shoots the s—,” Edelman said. “He’s got his little banter and he’s got his little witty jokes that he has here and there. He’s a fun guy to be around.”