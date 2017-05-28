Watch The Exact Moment A Great White Shark Attacks A Kayaker In California

A terrifying moment was caught on camera when a California kayaker was attacked by a great white shark and fortunately the man miraculously lived to tell the tale.

Brian Correiar, a certified diver, was paddling in his 14-foot kayak through Monterey Bay back in March when the shark attacked and knocked him into the water.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A bystander who was standing on the shoreline started filming the ordeal as soon as Correriar was launched from his kayak. The witness can be heard in the footage asking his wife to call 911.

The footage shows the shark attacking the red kayak just several feet from where Correiar was desperately trying to swim away.

Up Next: These 25 Shark Attack Stories Sound Absolutely Horrifying

But within seconds, the shark was thrashing around dangerously close to where Corriear was bobbing helplessly in the water.

Correriar told National Geographic he remembered hearing a bang before the kayak was launched into the air and he fell halfway out.

He said he could see the shark’s head above the water with its jaws latched onto the end of his kayak.

Correriar initially froze but then quickly got out of the kayak and tried swimming to shore, while keeping an eye on the great white.

More: Sheriff’s Department To Beachgoers: ‘You Are Paddle-Boarding Next To Approximately 15 Great Whites’

He said he had tried to call the Coast Guard for help using his emergency GPS but they had trouble hearing him.

“At this point I was really nervous, I was sure I was done,” he said.

“It was like a horror movie. The shark came toward me, dropped the kayak, then dove straight down below me where I couldn’t see it.”

Correiar said he spotted a sailboat nearby and frantically waved it down – all while trying to remain calm given the shark was lurking somewhere underneath him.

The terrifying footage captured by the bystander showed the family in the sailboat pulling an exhausted Correiar aboard to safety.

[H/T Daily Mail]