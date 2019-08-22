Ex Adult Film Star Jenni Lee Discovered Living in Underground Tunnels Under Las Vegas

Former adult film star Jenni Lee, whose real name is Stephanie Sadorra, was discovered living in the underground tunnels beneath the Las Vegas Strip in July. The 37-year-old Clarksville, Tennessee native appeared in a documentary about the hundreds of homeless people who live there that appeared on Dutch television. Sadorra was barely recognizable during her interview, in which she said she got “maybe a little too famous” in the porn industry.

“I actually got very famous. Maybe a little too famous,” Sadorra said in the documentary, reports The Daily Mail. “I should still be in the top 100 on some list somewhere. I used to be so hot.”

Sadorra, who was ranked 119th on Pornhub’s list of top porn actresses, said she likes living in the tight-knit community underground, even though they have no access to running water.

“It’s not as difficult as you might think, everybody’s really respectful,” she said in the documentary, which aired on RTL 5. “Everybody’s good to each other, which I don’t think you find much (above ground)… I’m happy, I have everything I need here.”

She added that “hardships built camaraderie” and she has more genuine friends how than she did before. In the film, she did not say how long she has been living underground.

Sadorra’s PornHub account still has 45,000 subscribers and her videos have about 135 million views.

Sadorra started her career as a model at age 19 and appeared in television commercials before she started making hardcore adult films at 21. She made her most recent appearance in a 2016 movie.

There are 200 miles of flood tunnels under the Las Vegas Strip, and hundreds of homeless people have been living there for years. A 2016 report by News3LV described the tunnels as being in complete darkness and they become a “death trap” when it starts to rain.

“Walking 50 feet, I’ve seen it go from ankle-deep to waist-deep. That gets scary because I’ve been trapped down there when it’s been that deep,” a homeless man named Alex told the station at the time. “You don’t know how long you can hold on in the dark with the water.”

Earlier this month, another adult film star stunned the Internet with a surprising revelation of her current status. Mia Khalifa, once thought to be one of the most popular adult film stars online, said she only made $12,000 during her career.

“People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue,” Khalifa tweeted. “I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary.”

