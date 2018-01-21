Everything Closed During the US Government Shutdown

Since the U.S. Senate failed to pass a bill to keep the federal government funded Friday night, the government is officially shut down. That means federal workers across the country are impacted and citizens will feel the effects soon.

Federal workers considered “nonessential” are on furlough, a temporary layoff. However, “essential” workers are still heading to work on Monday. That means airports, the U.S. Postal Service, national security and law enforcement will be running.

As NBC News notes, most federal buildings will be closed. Some will be open for the nonfurloughed employees, but not for the public.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said Friday that the Trump Administration will not “weaponize” the shutdown like the Obama Administration did in 2013. He accused former President Obama of using the shutdown to throw off the country.

For example, in 2013, the national parks and landmarks were closed after the Interior Department deemed them “nonessential.” But the parks will be open this time, even though more than 21,000 Park Service employees will be furloughed. Three quarters of the Interior Department staff will be home during the shutdown.

This means citizens can visit the parks, but there will be no employees to provide security or even clean restrooms.

According to the New York Times, the Smithsonian Institution and National Zoo will stay open until Monday, while the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be closed.

The Internal Revenue Service’s job in the weeks leading up to tax season will be more difficult. As USA Today notes, the IRS is expected to furlough 56% of its workers, meaning that its helplines will be shut off while taxpayers try to figure how to pay their taxes. Other programs will be off during the shutdown.

Not all departments are facing the same furloughs. The Housing and Urban Development, Environmental Protection Agency and Education departments are all expected to furlough 95% of its employees, notes the Times.

Half of the Department of Defense’s civilian workforce — about 370,000 employees — will be furloughed. Three-fifths of President Donald Trump’s staff at the White House will be furloughed, although the National Security Council staffers will remain.

In addition to the mail being delivered, Social Security checks will still be processed. Medicare and Medicaid programs are running, as are veterans’ hospitals. Amtrack trains will also be running.

Although the House of Representatives passed a bill to fund the government on the short-term, the Senate failed to pass it.

Photo credit: Facebook/ Grand Canyon National Park