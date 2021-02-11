Eugene Goodman Saved Mitt Romney During Capitol Riot, Video Shows

✖

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was caught on video diverting terrorists from the hiding place of high-profile targets during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and newly released security footage shows how close they came. During the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, prosecutors showed security footage from the riot to the public for the first time. One clip shows Goodman rescuing Utah Sen. Mitt Romney from the mob.

The brief clip now circulating on social media shows that Romney and one other figure -- apparently his security guard -- were walking right towards the mob before Goodman intervened. The officer intercepted Romeny and pushed him in the other direction, spurring him to speed up in the process. The rioters were seeking out Republicans that they felt had "betrayed" Trump, and Romeny would most certainly have been on that list considering he voted to convict Trump during his first impeachment last year.

Whoa: Eugene Goodman ran into Mitt Romney in the hallway and told him to turn around and get to safety, as the mob entered the building, in new footage. Romney was going to run DIRECTLY into the rioters pic.twitter.com/0PX5LlxyXo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2021

As the video circulated, Romeny tweeted his thanks to Goodman. He wrote: "We appreciate your bravery and service, Officer Eugene Goodman!!" Goodman was already a well-known face on social media when a cell phone video captured by one of the rioters showed him leading the crowd on a chase through the halls of the Capitol building. It was later revealed that he was intentionally diverting them away from the place where high-profile lawmakers were sheltering.

"As the rioters reached the top of the stairs, they were within 100 feet of where the vice president was sheltering with his family," said House impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett on Wednesday, during the second impeachment trial.

Impeachment prosecutors intentionally withheld the security camera footage from the public eye until this trial to make a bigger impact in the United States Senate chamber, according to a report by CBS News. An aide on the prosecutors' team said: "It will provide new insight into both the extreme violence that everyone suffered, the risk and the threat that it could have led to further violence to many but for the brave actions of the officers and shows really the extent of what Donald Trump unleashed on our Capitol."

Much of that new footage came out on Tuesday, in a 13-minute video introduced by Rep. Jamie Raskin. It provided a detailed timeline of the Capitol riot, with an emphasis on Trump's commentary before, during and after the attack. It showed many attackers saying that Trump had "sent" them, arguing that Trump should be convicted of incitement of insurrection. The trial continues on Thursday.