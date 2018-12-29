Epic New Year’s Eve City Celebrations 2019

New Year’s Eve is Monday, meaning we only have one weekend left of 2018 and a final chance to chose how and where we want to spend the first moments of 2019. Across the U.S., Americans will be ringing in the New Year in epic fashion, but some spots are a more epic than others.

The best New Year’s Eve celebrations include musical performances and jaw-dropping fireworks displays. Sure, you could watch the partying on television, but you will miss out on enjoying the party with everyone else.

Here is a look at eight great places to celebrate the New Year.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville rings in the New Year as only Music City can, with its famous “Music Note Drop” to mark the beginning of the New Year. The Bash on Broadway also attracts musicians from across the country, and Keith Urban is headlining Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, which is free to attend. There is also Redneck Riviera with John Rich and the Big Night in Nashville NYE Gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.





New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans hosts parties all year, but its New Year’s Eve celebrations are epic. You can watch the fleur de lis drop as fireworks are on display over the Mississippi River. The party stays alive on Bourbon Street long after the fireworks end. Jackson Square is also hosting live performances as part of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Lucy Hale hosting.





San Francisco, California

San Francisco’s location makes it the perfect place to see fireworks displays. As Thrillist points out, there are several great parties throughout the city, although most of them are not exactly cheap. Still, it is free to see the city’s main waterfront fireworks display. You could also book a special New Year’s Eve cruise on a Hornblower yacht.





Walt Disney World in Florida

Walt Disney World offers unique events for every holiday, and New Year’s Eve is no different. Disney offers special packages for hotel guests that give you special access to the best fireworks spots. There are even special menus at restaurants and plenty of performances at Disney Springs. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios also have special parties and fireworks spectaculars.





Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta also has a special drop — the peach drop. This year marks the 30th annual Peach Drop, and it returns to Underground Atlanta, a downtown shopping and entertainment district. The event will feature performances from Jagged Edge, 112 “The Experience” and Better Than Ezra. Atlanta is also hosting the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii has plenty of parties and events to keep you busy while spending New Year’s Eve in the last state to see 2019. According to Go Visit Hawaii, you can find fireworks celebrations at Waikiki Beach, the Hilton Hawaiian Village and Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu’s North Shore. Restaurants throughout the area also have special menus and events.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is crazy year-round, but on New Year’s Eve, officials completely shut down the Vegas Strip for traffic. It becomes one big block party, with casinos hosting major music acts and everyone trying to outdo each other with magnificent fireworks displays. Vegas.com has a full list of everything happening Monday night.

New York, New York

It’s cliche sure, but New York is host to more than just a big, tourist-magnet party at Times Square. There are also fireworks launched from Central Park, the New York Harbor and Prospect Park in Brooklyn. It could also be a once in a lifetime experience to watch the fireworks from the Empire State Building. Just make sure you do something you can only do in New York. Maybe another transformer will light up the sky, too.