Elvis Presley Fans Weigh in on Graceland Vandalism

The Graceland wall was met with vandalism, leaving many Elvis Presley fans feeling frustrated at the defacement while others wondered just exactly what the purpose of the messages in that location were. On Sunday, walls outside of the property in Memphis, Tennessee were tagged with an array of phrases from "BLM" to "No Justice No Peace." Nearby, the Levitt Shell ampitheater was also hit by vandals. The estate did not provide any comment on the matter.

The following days, crews were spotted outside of Graceland, which held a candlelight vigil in August for the 43rd anniversary of Presley's death, as the cleaning process began. The walls have since been powerwashed. According to Fox 13, the estimated cost for repairs comes in around $150,000. Presley's stepbrother, Bill Stanley, told WMC 5 that this was "totally uncalled for" and said he was "appalled" at the fact that anyone would want to tarnish this property. As for the Levitt Shell, this has reportedly been the sixth time this year it has been vandalized. Natalie Wilson, the executive director of the theatre, called it a "devastating situation" as the coronavirus pandemic has really hit the building hard.

With such an iconic property becoming the target of vandals, many took to social media to express their thoughts on everything that went down.