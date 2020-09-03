Elvis Presley Fans Weigh in on Graceland Vandalism
The Graceland wall was met with vandalism, leaving many Elvis Presley fans feeling frustrated at the defacement while others wondered just exactly what the purpose of the messages in that location were. On Sunday, walls outside of the property in Memphis, Tennessee were tagged with an array of phrases from "BLM" to "No Justice No Peace." Nearby, the Levitt Shell ampitheater was also hit by vandals. The estate did not provide any comment on the matter.
The following days, crews were spotted outside of Graceland, which held a candlelight vigil in August for the 43rd anniversary of Presley's death, as the cleaning process began. The walls have since been powerwashed. According to Fox 13, the estimated cost for repairs comes in around $150,000. Presley's stepbrother, Bill Stanley, told WMC 5 that this was "totally uncalled for" and said he was "appalled" at the fact that anyone would want to tarnish this property. As for the Levitt Shell, this has reportedly been the sixth time this year it has been vandalized. Natalie Wilson, the executive director of the theatre, called it a "devastating situation" as the coronavirus pandemic has really hit the building hard.
With such an iconic property becoming the target of vandals, many took to social media to express their thoughts on everything that went down.
Anyone who personally knew Elvis will tell you that he absolutely loved the black community and the black community loved him. It breaks my heart to see his memory tarnished this way. https://t.co/0qQxTa20EH— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 2, 2020
He loved everyone no matter the color of their skin. It was horrible to see the vandalism but thankfully a Graceland employee has cleaned it up. ❤— Donna Comstock (@kracker_addict) September 2, 2020
Ok this isn't right..vandalism on Graceland..leave Elvis alone— Surfergirly (@Surfergirly2) September 2, 2020
Peaceful protests are one thing. But vandalism I’m 1,000% against. Grow the hell up people 😡😡 https://t.co/ZXCV0Dx7ou— Brandy (@BrandyLyne717) September 2, 2020
Whoever is responsible for the vandalism of Graceland may you get what you deserve AND MAY IT BE LONG, SLOW AND PAINFUL! YOU WENT TOO FAR THIS TIME! Not only are we sad we are PISSED! YOU DON'T MESS WITH THE "KING".— I. Lane (@tweeterlass) September 2, 2020
Graceland is a memorial to the generosity & compassion exhibited by #ElvisPresley to all people. Vandalism shows the stupidity & arrogance of the uneducated.— Grumpy Old Guy (@GrumpyOldGuy2) September 2, 2020
@VisitGraceland It saddens me to see the walls of Graceland defaced by such a senseless act of vandalism. What exactly does anyone that was involved, think this will resolve. Elvis, the man himself stood for equality around the world.— Brian Holyoak (@HolyoakBrian) September 2, 2020
Graffiti on Graceland serves a negative purpose, assuming it was not just right wing bugaloo boys spreading chaos again like in so many other cases of the vandalism we have seen.
Elvis would have been in solidarity with BLM. Don’t give the radical right ANYTHING to point at— Daddy Bitts (@BittsDaddy) September 2, 2020