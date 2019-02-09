Elizabeth Warren Makes 2020 Presidential Run Official

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially announced that she is running for the democratic party’s presidential nomination in 2020 on Saturday.

Warren has been a frontrunner among democrats in the presidential running for months now. Many have expected the senator to announce her bid as other contenders come forward, though she has been coy about it. On Saturday, she officially threw her hat into the ring during a a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts. She kept things old-fashioned, with no flashy social media roll-out, though word spread quickly online.



Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a report by CBS News, Warren’s speech made few direct references to President Donald Trump. The enmity between the two politicians is no secret, but Warren focused on emphasizing the policies she wanted to enact rather than criticizing those currently in use.

“This is the fight of our lives”: Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign today among supporters in Lawrence, Massachusetts //t.co/f01b5BGLZg pic.twitter.com/Ea5Qg0R9px — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 9, 2019



However, experts speculated that Warren’s choice to make her announcement in a small, working class town might have been an intentional maneuver. Likewise, the rally was held at the Everett Mills, where workers — mostly women and immigrants — went on strike just one century ago, casting Warren on the side of working class people.

As for the content of Warren’s speech, it made some bold promises for any politician, regardless of party affiliation. Warren promised to disentangle to a web of special interests in the federal government, ending “lobbying as we know it” in Washington, D.C. She promised supporters “a government that makes different choices, choices that reflect our values.”

For Warren, those values include easing the “middle-class squeeze,” by ending the policies that allow “”too little accountability for the rich, too little opportunity for everyone else.” She also discussed Medicare for All, dropping lots of specific policy ideas into her speech.

In short, Warren called on her supporters to help her build “an America that works for everyone.” To her, that means lots of big institutional shifts, changing the way politics are done in this country in some fundamental ways.

Of course, Warren’s announcement got a mixed response, as she is one of the most well-known and controversial of the democratic party’s presidential candidates. Warren has had a lot of public spats with President Trump, and last year she got a lot of backlash when she published the results of her DNA test, proving that she had Native American ancestry. To many of the president’s opponents, this represented her capitulating to his jokes.

Still, Warren is moving forward as one of the best-known names in a crowded field of Democratic contenders. The president has yet to remark on his latest challenger in the 2020 election.