Capitol Riot: Elizabeth from Knoxville Goes Viral After Video Raises Question About Onion

Out of all the terrifying clips of the Capitol riot, a handful of the viral moments confused onlookers. One of them was from Yahoo News' White House correspondent Hunter Walker, in which he talked with a woman who identified herself as "Elizabeth from Knoxville." Elizabeth said she made it a foot inside the capitol building before being maced and pushed out as she participated in the mob's "revolution." While the woman's identity, hometown and story have yet to be confirmed, the video has made the rounds partially due to the object in her hands.

As Elizabeth talks to Walker, she is holding a round, yellow-ish object in a towel. She then holds it up to her face, seemingly to alleviate her pain. It's unclear what the object is, but online speculators believe it's an onion. While that might seem strange, it's a running theory online that onions help counteract mace's effects. However, some have also theorized Elizabeth was simply holding was off-color ice. While we might never know what Elizabeth's full story is, it sure has led to plenty of chatter on Twitter. Scroll through to see the video in question, as well as some of Twitter users' thoughts on the alleged onion.