This Elf on the Shelf Retirement Idea Is the Best One Yet

A mother of three in Illinois decided that George, her family’s Elf on the Shelf, was becoming more trouble than he was worth.

Christy Heins took to Faceboo writing how the Christmas tradition was stressing her out during a time of year that is just stressful enough. She decided to send George off in style, and let him collect on his retirement plan from Santa’s Workshop.

“For me, cleaning up after 3 children and a dog is enough,” Heins wrote. She explained that she was scrambling to move George around, and was afraid that she’d be caught by her children, ruining the magic for them irreversibly.

“I also was never good about using the elf as a way to improve my kids’ behavior,” she confessed. “So he really didn’t have an effect on their behavior whatsoever.”

Heins’ solution was ingenious, and it may have inspired a wave of other weary parents to do the same. The mother had Santa send an official letter to her kids, explaining that George would be retiring early to become “a real toy.”

It came complete with North Pole letterhead and Saint Nick’s handwriting. She also attached a shot of George kicking back with an umbrella drink, already enjoying his time off.

Heins’ stunt paid off, and it was a hit on Facebook. The comments are full of parents commending her on working so hard to put the tradition to rest without detracting from the spirit it represents. Others are there in envy, commiserating about their early alarms and other lengths they go to to make sure the Elf on the Shelf is moved before their kids wake up.

Heins provided her friends with an update post, showing just how happy her children were with the development.