Election Day Deals Offer Another Reason to Head to the Polls and Vote

If you still need some motivation to get out and vote in the midterm elections 2018, restaurants and brands around the country are offering star spangled deals for those who flash their “I Voted” sticker.

Along with free and discounted rides to the polls from several ride-sharing services, including Lyft and Uber, a number of other freebies and major deals are being offered on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to help ease the stress of Election Day and help boost incentive for Americans to perform their civic duties.

Videos by PopCulture.com

By simply casting your vote, you’ll be able to grab free or discounted meals from a number of restaurants around the country, fill your closet with deeply discounted clothing, and even get free admission to several museums.

Keep scrolling to see what deals you can score by sporting an “I Voted” sticker.

​

Blaze Pizza

You get out the vote, we’ll hook you up with free delivery! Order your fav pizza through our app or online ordering system today, and we’ll take care of the delivery fees. No strings attached, just a thank you for doing your part! ???? pic.twitter.com/apsd77APxx — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) November 6, 2018

Standing in line at the polls can cause one to work up quite the appetite, and Blaze Pizza is here to help. Place an order on the Blaze Pizza app on Tuesday and you can get free delivery at participating locations.



Boston Market

At participating locations on Tuesday only, the purchase of one pot pie and a drink will get customers another pot pie for free. Customers must show this coupon to get the deal.

​

California Tortilla

#Vote & eat. Or eat & vote. Either way, free chips and queso on us, with any purchase, for everyone who says “I VOTED!” today. Get moving! Valid in-store only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotions. #ElectionDay2018 pic.twitter.com/bhgJjeRWHZ — California Tortilla (@caltort) November 6, 2018

Simply stop in and say “I voted” when placing your order at California Tortilla on Election Day to get a free order of chips and queso with any purchase.



Capriotto’s Sandwich Shop

Customers can get $1 off any sub when they show their voting sticker on Tuesday.

​

Chameleon Cold-Brew

In honor of Election Day, Chameleon is here to help #FuelYourVote ?? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Tag @chameleoncoldbrew and #FuelYourVote with a picture of you wearing a sticker to win a VIP Voucher for one FREE 10oz Ready to Enjoy Coffee on us! ??? pic.twitter.com/g5giPv7YPK — Chameleon Cold-Brew (@ChameleonCoffee) November 6, 2018

Did the stress of the day leave you exhausted? Were lines at the polls excruciatingly long? Chameleon Cold Brew has just the thing to give you a major boost of energy. Post a selfie with your Election Day sticker and sue the #FuelTheVote hashtag to get a voucher for a free 10-ounce Chameleon Cold-Brew.



Corner Bakery

Remember to vote today and let your voice be heard!? Come to Corner Bakery wearing your “I Voted” sticker and get a FREE hand-roasted brewed coffee or cold brew with purchase.



Click for offer details and participating locations: https://t.co/ypqXIddsG0 pic.twitter.com/faYT3J6MyB — Corner Bakery Cafe (@CornerBakery) November 6, 2018

Show your voting sticker at Corner Bakery to nab an extra sweet deal. At any of its locations across 26 states, customers with the sticker can get a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

​

Farmer Burger

Across all 12 locations, customers who have an “I Voted” sticker can get a free side of French fries on Election Day. The deal can also be nabbed by mentioning the farm-to-table restaurant’s “free fries” promotion on social media.



J. Crew

Friends don’t let friends forget to vote. Bring your “I Voted” sticker to any store & get 20% off your purchase. #jcrewalways



Find your store here: https://t.co/QXRVMQS8bw pic.twitter.com/VqK6df9Otd — J.Crew (@jcrew) November 6, 2018

If you’re hoping to reward yourself with a new outfit, J. Crew may be just the place to go. Those stopping into the retailer with an “I Voted” sticker can get an extra 20 percent off their entire purchase. The offer is only valid on Tuesday and for those who cast a vote.

​

Krispy Kreme

Rewards members can score two dozen doughnuts for $13 with an email coupon Tuesday and Wednesday. The deal is good on either two dozen original glazed or one dozen glazed and one dozen assorted.



Lemonade

Head into Lemonade for a free cup of the chain’s namesake beverage with any purchase. To get the deal, you must be sporting hat all-important sticker.

​

Modcloth

Modcloth is taking away one major distraction on Election Day. The retailer announced that it wil shut down its website and its FitShop stores in Austin, Texas,​ San Francisco and Washington, D.C. on Tuesday in order to encourage its customers and employees to vote. On Wednesday, business will be back to normal, with the added benefit of special limited-edition “I Voted” pin and ModCloth tote bag for those who show an “I Voted” sticker to an associate.

​

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

While this deal initially required an “I Voted Sticker,” Potbelly has now extended the deal to everyone, whether they’ve voted or not. Show up to the sandwich shop and ask for a cookie and you’ll get one for free.



Shake Shack

This #ElectionDay, we encourage you to stand for something + vote! After hitting the polls on 11/6, score free fries with any purchase by adding crinkle cuts to your order + using the code “ivoted” on the app or by showing your “I Voted” sticker to a Team Member at the Shack. ? pic.twitter.com/40NV0mDsoS — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) November 5, 2018

When you show an “I Voted” stick on Tuesday, ShakeShack will give you free fries with any purchase. The deal can also be nabbed by ordering through the Shake Shack app and entering the promotional code “ivoted” on Election Day.

​

Taco John’s

Chip chip hooray! It’s National Nachos Day. Get FREE Chips & Nacho Cheese in the Taco John’s Rewards app today. https://t.co/ya6LqKHUUS

#NationalNachosDay pic.twitter.com/mFmwKuYglE — Taco John’s (@tacojohns) November 6, 2018

Not only is Tuesday Election Day, but it’s also National Taco Day, and Taco John’s is celebrating accordingly by offering a free order of chips and nacho cheese with any order placed on its app.



Twin Peaks

Customers who come in with a voting sticker can get a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations on Election Day.