Election Day Deals Offer Another Reason to Head to the Polls and Vote

If you still need some motivation to get out and vote in the midterm elections 2018, restaurants and brands around the country are offering star spangled deals for those who flash their “I Voted” sticker.

Along with free and discounted rides to the polls from several ride-sharing services, including Lyft and Uber, a number of other freebies and major deals are being offered on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to help ease the stress of Election Day and help boost incentive for Americans to perform their civic duties.

By simply casting your vote, you’ll be able to grab free or discounted meals from a number of restaurants around the country, fill your closet with deeply discounted clothing, and even get free admission to several museums.

Keep scrolling to see what deals you can score by sporting an “I Voted” sticker.

Blaze Pizza

Standing in line at the polls can cause one to work up quite the appetite, and Blaze Pizza is here to help. Place an order on the Blaze Pizza app on Tuesday and you can get free delivery at participating locations.

Boston Market
At participating locations on Tuesday only, the purchase of one pot pie and a drink will get customers another pot pie for free. Customers must show this coupon to get the deal.

California Tortilla

Simply stop in and say “I voted” when placing your order at California Tortilla on Election Day to get a free order of chips and queso with any purchase.

Capriotto’s Sandwich Shop
Customers can get $1 off any sub when they show their voting sticker on Tuesday.

Chameleon Cold-Brew

Did the stress of the day leave you exhausted? Were lines at the polls excruciatingly long? Chameleon Cold Brew has just the thing to give you a major boost of energy. Post a selfie with your Election Day sticker and sue the #FuelTheVote hashtag to get a voucher for a free 10-ounce Chameleon Cold-Brew.

Corner Bakery

Show your voting sticker at Corner Bakery to nab an extra sweet deal. At any of its locations across 26 states, customers with the sticker can get a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Farmer Burger
Across all 12 locations, customers who have an “I Voted” sticker can get a free side of French fries on Election Day. The deal can also be nabbed by mentioning the farm-to-table restaurant’s “free fries” promotion on social media.

J. Crew

If you’re hoping to reward yourself with a new outfit, J. Crew may be just the place to go. Those stopping into the retailer with an “I Voted” sticker can get an extra 20 percent off their entire purchase. The offer is only valid on Tuesday and for those who cast a vote.

Krispy Kreme
Rewards members can score two dozen doughnuts for $13 with an email coupon Tuesday and Wednesday. The deal is good on either two dozen original glazed or one dozen glazed and one dozen assorted.

Lemonade
Head into Lemonade for a free cup of the chain’s namesake beverage with any purchase. To get the deal, you must be sporting hat all-important sticker.

Modcloth

Modcloth is taking away one major distraction on Election Day. The retailer announced that it wil shut down its website and its FitShop stores in Austin, Texas,​ San Francisco and Washington, D.C. on Tuesday in order to encourage its customers and employees to vote. On Wednesday, business will be back to normal, with the added benefit of special limited-edition “I Voted” pin and ModCloth tote bag for those who show an “I Voted” sticker to an associate.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop
While this deal initially required an “I Voted Sticker,” Potbelly has now extended the deal to everyone, whether they’ve voted or not. Show up to the sandwich shop and ask for a cookie and you’ll get one for free.

Shake Shack

When you show an “I Voted” stick on Tuesday, ShakeShack will give you free fries with any purchase. The deal can also be nabbed by ordering through the Shake Shack app and entering the promotional code “ivoted” on Election Day.

Taco John’s

Not only is Tuesday Election Day, but it’s also National Taco Day, and Taco John’s is celebrating accordingly by offering a free order of chips and nacho cheese with any order placed on its app.

Twin Peaks
Customers who come in with a voting sticker can get a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations on Election Day.

